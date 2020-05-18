ESET expands enterprise portfolio in India

Read Article

ESET has announced the launch of the ESET Enterprise Inspector, its EDR product, in India. The ESET Enterprise Inspector features machine-learning-powered detection on a wide range of telemetries, event correlation for incident chain investigations and powerful remediation options, which are designed to provide enterprises with proactive counter-measures to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

ESET is collaborating with Sattrix Information Security, a ESET Certified Security Service Partner, to offer the ESET Managed Endpoint Detection and Response services on top of the ESET Enterprise Inspector.

“The threat landscape is constantly evolving with attacks becoming more complex, persistent and elusive as shown by our Q1 Threat Report. Businesses in India need to invest in robust cybersecurity solutions and best practices for their employees as well as adopt a holistic approach to cyber defence,” said Parvinder Walia, ESET Sales & Marketing Director for Asia Pacific & Japan.

Walia added, “With the launch of the ESET Enterprise Inspector, businesses in India will now have access to the latest industry-leading enterprise security solutions to uncover unknown cyber threats for complete prevention, detection and response,” said Parvinder.

Commenting on the partnership, Sachin Gajjar, Founder and CEO of Sattrix Group said, “We are excited to partner with a global cybersecurity leader like ESET. Our Security Operations Center is an AI driven threat hunting center based locally in India. Coupled with ESET’s leading solutions, which are known for their capability to find a needle in a haystack, we will offer a strong value proposition for enterprises in India. Together, we endeavour to maximise the reach of ESET Managed Endpoint Detection and Response services across India to keep enterprises safe from evolving threats.”

“We are delighted to have Sattrix on board. They have a solid track record in providing cybersecurity IT infrastructure as a managed service. With the synergy of ESET as the vendor, Technobind as the distributor and Sattrix as the ESET Certified Security Service Partner, we are confident that our partnership will be impactful and reaffirm our commitment in the enterprise segment,” added Walia.

