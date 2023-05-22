Esri releases new desktop software to synthesize all sources of information with ease

Globally, intelligence analysts and auditors in national security and public safety organizations must use multiple data sources for their analyses. Increasingly, organizations are turning to geographic information system (GIS) technology to provide the context of location for their data. This geographic approach gives professionals the understanding they need in order to do everything from protecting assets, people, and property to addressing cyber threats and more.

To support users in the intelligence and national security community, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released ArcGIS AllSource. The new desktop software turns raw data into decision support by combining data from multiple sources. Analysts can leverage built-in link analysis, 2D and 3D maps, timelines, imagery exploitation, graphs, and video to uncover patterns, trends, and relationships in data to inform decision-making.

“As GIS data becomes more pervasive throughout organizations, intelligence analysts and auditors need a tool that integrates that information with the rest of their data,” said Patty Mims, Esri director of business development, global national government. “ArcGIS AllSource is that tool. We are bringing the support of the entire ArcGIS Enterprise system—and the same powerful analytic desktop software capabilities that our users have come to expect from GIS products—to intelligence professionals.”

ArcGIS AllSource is designed for intelligence professionals working in civilian intelligence agencies, commercial organizations, law enforcement, and the military. By integrating with existing organizational ArcGIS infrastructure, AllSource saves analysts time and reduces spending. The software is compliant with industry standards, allowing professionals to share and leverage data easily while working with other systems and applications.

“ArcGIS AllSource is scalable, focused, and relevant to analysts’ daily challenges and needs,” said Dan O’Leary, director at Esri’s regional office in Washington, DC. “That means analysts can work off one system to fuse their data sources with geospatial intelligence from the rest of their organization, using focused tools for threat assessments, fraud detection, investigations, indications, and warnings. Intelligence professionals can answer questions, forecast events, disseminate products, and support operations by using the tool to analyze spatial, temporal, and other relational data.”