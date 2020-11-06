FarEye rolls out enhancements to its scalable contactless capabilities for retailers

Read Article

Diwali this year is expected to be nothing like what we have seen before. As per a recent report, the first week of the festive sale saw a 55 per cent y-o-y sales growth, with $4.1 billion worth of goods sold across eCommerce platforms, as compared to $2.7 billion last year. This 52 per cent increase makes the surge in online consumer demand quite evident. However, retailers need to be prepared to handle this surge. FarEye has been working with leading retailers to roll out significant new features and enhancements to its platform to handle the festive surge and enable retailers to meet the demand. The platform will help retailers:

* Offer more flexibility to customers- self-service delivery slot booking, multiple payment options, deliveries at drop-off points.

* Quickly onboard new carriers to meet surge demand.

* Achieve app-based onboarding and training of freelance drivers to fulfill orders.

* Improve contactless delivery capabilities- including temperature tracking of drivers, integrations with national and international compliance apps.

* Improve order-level visibility to customers- Instant track & trace, messaging drivers, 1-click calling.

* Improve personalisation and customer lifetime value- showcasing more products based on customer behaviour and preferences.

* Achieve comprehensive end-to-end visibility into the logistics operations and real-time customer feedback to take corrective action.

“From the time we launched FarEye SERVE back in March to help retailers deliver essential goods, we have not just successfully helped retailers handle scalability challenges but also have made major breakthroughs in advanced contactless capabilities. These include driver temperature tracking, compliance apps integrations and more. Retailers can now focus on customer experience while they can worry less from scalability and orchestration woes, which the platform can handle for them.” said Gaurav Srivastava, CTO & Co-founder, FarEye.

“Customers are increasingly shifting towards an omnichannel model. They want to engage with brands that understand their preferences and are able to establish a deeper connection with them – delivery expectations, payment preferences, and lifestyle choices. In this scenario, brand experience is largely defined by its logistics journey. In an online-first world, logistics is the only actual touchpoint between the brand and its customer,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]