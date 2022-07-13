Fintech startup WonderLend Hubs raises USD 1.6 million in a Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures

WonderLend Hubs, a NoCode PaaS solutions provider has raised USD 1.6 million in a Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Designed and deployed in an affordable “pay as you use” microservices API architecture, its LPaaS caters to enterprises as well as newly born lenders & originators, driving lending innovation via new product/variant-launches, or accelerating existing products, particularly in under-served segments, whilst its ICM PaaS caters to automating channel incentive management for enterprises. The funds will be utilized for completing its platform as a service transformation, strengthening sales & marketing, and building a delivery excellence framework to be able to grow the business at scale.

The founding team comprises Dr. Ram Ramdas – Chief Evangelist, who heads Technology & Engineering, and Rajesh Iyer – Chief Executive Officer who drives Revenue, Business Development, and Key Partnerships.

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, IPV says, “We see Wonderlend Hubs as a unique opportunity that is larger than the sum of its parts. Whilst its LPaaS and ICM PaaS solutions are large, exciting independent opportunities, the synergy in their target segments presents huge cross-sell potential that they are well-positioned to tap. Even on a boot-strapped basis, they have already demonstrated market validation of all 3 dimensions through what they have achieved thus far. Their platform and delivery capabilities have already helped them to cater to clients in India and overseas, which clearly indicates their potential to grow at scale. It is commendable that they have already become a preferred provider for the insurance industry. IPV aims to further enhance its growth trajectory and help them penetrate untapped potential markets”.

IPV has been at the forefront of helping early-stage startups by helping them in growing their business. IPV believes in supporting financially and leveraging their vast CXO network to help startups grow their business too. Taking this a step further, IPV has announced the launch of Physis Capital, a $50 million fund that will be used in part to support growth-stage startups from the current IPV portfolio as part of its winner’s strategy.

WonderLend Hubs’ LPaaS functions as an integrated ‘credit gateway’ enabling even small & medium-sized lenders/loan originators to rapidly launch/scale a range of consumer and small business lending products like vehicle loans, personal loans, MSME loans, retailer finance, home loans, buy now pay later (BNPL), etc. It’s ICM PaaS drives bottom line and topline benefits for enterprises by functioning as an agile and dynamic automation solution that future-proofs their variable sales compensation strategy. The architecture & capabilities offered by the firm has very wide custom-configuration capabilities at affordable price points.

Dr. Ram Ramdas, Chief Evangelist said “At Wonderlend Hubs, we are driven by the vision that true democratization of technology can happen only by putting the power of technology in the hands of the ‘business user’, free from the constraints of how it has been deployed historically. We, therefore, embraced NoCode combined with a micro-service architecture as our way to move the dial in our chosen domains, much before it became part of mainstream conversation.”

Rajesh Iyer, Chief Executive Officer said “We believe that we have struck the right intersection of technology, delivery model, and pricing in our domains and target segments. We have achieved market validation and significant business traction with a bevy of marquee clients, especially in the BFSI domain. In IPV, we found a partner who not just believed in our story but helped us see a bigger opportunity than we had envisaged. We are privileged to have someone of IPV’s pedigree as our earliest investors as we look forward to growing not just in India, but globally.”

The digital lending industry in India is projected to be $350B by 2023. The market for No-Code platforms is starting to grow exponentially and is projected at $46B by 2025, targeting the broader enterprise software and IT services market of $1.5Tn. The ChannelTech market, by itself, is projected to grow to $6B by 2026.