First Overseas Branch In Singapore Launched By Neural Pocket

Neural Pocket Inc., which utilises proprietary “Edge AI” technology to analyze images and videos for smart cities, has opened its first overseas office in Singapore.

Regarding “Edge AI” equipment, the company is collaborating with Huawei and NVIDIA and jointly conducting business development. The company is also working alongside Macnica Corporation, which has a strong proven track record. The company also receives full support from leading Japanese financial institutions and investors, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, SPARX Asset Management, the University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Mizuho Capital, and SMBC Venture Capital. The company will leverage their collective overseas network to accelerate geographic expansion.

From academia, Neural Pocket receives support from Professor Yutaka Matsuo from the University of Tokyo, also a former visiting associate professor at the National University of Singapore. Emerging countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, are rapidly urbanizing due to explosive economic growth, and demand for high-quality infrastructure is expanding. Southeast Asian countries are developing smart cities utilizing advanced technologies such as AI and big data and building next generation infrastructure. With the opening of our first overseas branch in Singapore, we will further expand our business across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and other growing counties across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

