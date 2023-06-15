Fivetran appoints Rachel Thornton as Chief Marketing Officer 

Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, announced the appointment of SaaS industry executive Rachel Thornton as the company’s new chief marketing officer (CMO). Thornton brings more than 25 years of B2B tech experience, having served in marketing and leadership roles at Amazon/AWS, Salesforce, Cisco Systems and Microsoft. She will report to COO Taylor Brown and serve as a member of the Fivetran executive team, overseeing brand, customer, partner, field and product marketing, public relations, analyst relations and events.

“Rachel is an inspiring leader with a proven track record in growing enterprise technology brands,” said Brown. “To attract such a highly respected and accomplished executive to Fivetran provides further validation of our industry leadership and the giant market opportunity that lies before us. Rachel shares our mission to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. She’s exactly the right person to lead marketing as we continue our rapid growth trajectory around the world.”

Recently, Thornton served as CMO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she led all aspects of marketing. During her time in that role, she was responsible for building and scaling field and partner marketing, customer acquisition and self service revenue contributions, enterprise marketing, advertising, sports marketing and events – including marquee events like re:Invent. She spent a total of nine years at AWS leading various marketing teams and driving their go-to-market strategy. Prior to AWS, Thornton held several roles at Salesforce including Dreamforce chair, Head of Field Marketing and Americas Marketing, and early in her tenure, launching and marketing Service Cloud.

“I am proud to join a company that provides enterprises such tremendous ROI and is focused on a critical business need: automating the flow of data,” said Thornton. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented Fivetran team as we focus on accelerating customer growth worldwide and solidifying Fivetran as the standard for data movement.”