Forcepoint names Matt Preschern as Chief Marketing Officer

Preschern reports to CEO Matthew Moynahan and will be based in Forcepoint’s Austin, Texas headquarters.

As CMO, Preschern will lead all aspects of global marketing including driving brand awareness, revenue generation, and sales enablement for the company. He brings more than 25 years of experience in brand, digital marketing, demand generation and revenue management, customer experience and corporate communications. He will focus on extending Forcepoint’s global leadership in human-centric cybersecurity, an approach that understands digital identities and their cyber behaviors to protect people and critical data everywhere.

“Forcepoint has established human-centric cybersecurity as the new paradigm for modern enterprises and global governmental organizations,” said Matt Moynahan. “It is critical that executives truly understand the importance of having users and data at the center of their design thinking in the digital transformation era. Matt is a proven and innovative marketing executive with diverse industry and international expertise and is the right leader to accelerate Forcepoint’s growth and category-disruptive brand position in the cybersecurity market.”

Preschern was most recently senior vice president of marketing at CA Technologies where he was responsible for the development and execution of global, regional and partner marketing programs across all businesses. During his 25-year career he has also served as the CMO of HCL Technologies and Windstream Communications.

While at HCL Technologies, Preschern led the effort to substantially increase HCL’s brand recognition as a digital solutions, IT services and technology consulting company and supported its rapid, multi-billion dollar growth. Earlier in his career, he held numerous vice president roles at IBM across marketing strategy and performance marketing and played an integral part in launching IBM’s Smarter Planet initiative.

“The cybersecurity market is growing at an unprecedented rate, and Forcepoint is in a unique position to disrupt the industry,” said Preschern. “By taking a human-centric approach, Forcepoint will challenge business leaders to think differently about security. I am keen to be part of Forcepoint’s compelling future of rapid growth and industry transformation.”

Preschern is an award-winning marketer, having been named among the top 20 most influential CMOs by Forbes and recognized for his success in driving marketing innovation by the CMO Club. He earned an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com