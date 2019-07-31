Fortinet Ranked No 1 Network Security Appliances Vendor in India by Leading Industry Analyst Firm

According to the latest International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, Fortinet, the global leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, is the No. 1 vendor in India for the first quarter of 2019, based on vendor revenue.

According to IDC, the network security solutions are defined as a combination of hardware, software and networking technologies whose primary function is to protect corporate networks and network-embedded resources from disruption caused by external threats. In this market, IDC includes firewall, unified threat management, intrusion detection and prevention and virtual private network products.

Said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, “Fortinet has a well-established business platform in the region backed by our investments in cyber security skill training, R&D with more than 100 patents registered from India, professional services, customer support and security solutions that supports open standards. We have an ecosystem of partners and service providers who help customers to dynamically expand their networks, build dynamic WAN connections, adopt mobility and IoT strategies and enable distributed processing. Our Security Fabric remains a key differentiator as more enterprises customers consolidate towards a single vendor with a comprehensive solution that spans the entire attack surface from the core network to multi-clouds, and the edge, delivering the performance and threat intelligence required to ultimately protect against today’s evolving threat landscape.”

