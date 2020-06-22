Fresh Round Of Funding Raised By DROR

Read Article

DROR, India’s leading citizen safety-tech platform has raised a fresh round of funding from Gopi Latpate, US based serial entrepreneur & investor and Inflection Point Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, investors have put in half a million dollars into developing this citizen safety tech platform for the citizens. The platform seeks to utilize the fresh funds towards expanding their user-base, diversify and enhance their services and product offerings. Available on Android and iOS, DROR is an endeavor to build a community-based networking platform with easy access to emergency service and healthcare facilities for citizens in distress.

To address concerns around COVID-19, DROR introduced a ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ feature on its android platform that allows users to accurately track their social distancing score in real time. Social distancing feature is an extension of safety feature for citizens. Amplifying the core vision of ensuring safety of citizens, the platform launched a first of its kind ‘Social Distancing Contest’, in association with MobiKwik, to encourage people to practice social distancing. The social distancing feature is also extended to the enterprises for them to maintain social distancing while they are getting back to factories and offices. DROR has already signed few clients to help them maintain social distancing at work.

Speaking about the new round of funding, Gopi Latpate, Lead Investor, said, “As the world continuously is evolving in an unprecedented manner, technology-driven applications have taken a primacy in people’s lives. In light of COVID-19, DROR was amongst the first ones to roll out a special social distancing feature. With the first-movers advantage, DROR has been constantly enhancing its offerings and expanding its user base as people understand the role of technology in ensuring citizen safety. We seek to continue towards building solutions that gives us an edge in the industry.”

Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, shares, “We are a citizen safety-tech app that aims to aid distressed citizens providing accessible tools to be safe and secure at any time. Our Social distancing tracker, released in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was a fine example of how technology will take precedence in our lives for the time to come. We will be using the funds raised towards building a technology-driven platform for innovations and enterprise solutions.”

From when the solution was launched in February 2020, DROR has been downloaded by over 50,000 B2C users and many more enterprise users. DROR is getting ready for its expansion into the international markets soon.

