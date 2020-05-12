From Virtual Bootcamps to mentorship, 3 startups helping you to prepare for future jobs during the lockdown

Read Article

A challenge can be an opportunity – that’s what the Indian Startup industry is proving to the world. Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been shut down due to the global pandemic and have adopted the online route. Moreover, the Coronavirus outbreak has led to worry especially among students and potential job seekers who were hoping to land a job in their dream companies.

In this critical situation, many startups are standing tall and helping students and jobseekers with an array of services virtually. From virtual bootcamps to mentorship sessions, startups are working remotely so that they can improve their job prospects in the post-COVID-19 world.

Here is the list of the 4 startups helping students to prepare for a future job during the lockdown.

Unacademy: Unacademy an edu-tech platform has a goal of providing all the education in the world for free and it has ventured into numerous fields like Banking, CA, CAPF, UPSC, CLAT, CAT, JEE, Pre-Medical and more. The video tutorials are available in various languages and the students can follow tutors and get courses from them directly on their homepage.

BridgeLabz: BridgeLabz Solutions LLP, one of India’s largest IP-driven incubation labs aimed at nurturing engineering talent and ideas in the emerging technology space, is conducting a “CodinClub” online coding boot camp for engineers pan-India. The decision comes in the view of the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The boot camp is aimed at bridging the existing skill-gap amongst fresh engineering talent by equipping them with industry-relevant coding skills and from the comfort of their homes. BridgeLabz has created the boot camp to help bring learners to a basic coding proficiency level in the current situation from the comfort of their homes.

JobsforHer: JobsForHer is a platform that enables women to start, restart and rise in their careers. This job portal for women connects 1.8 million women who are looking to accelerate their careers. It helps them connect with recruiters for jobs as well as with top reskilling & upskilling partners who provide online courses, specializations and degrees. Women can choose courses like Data Science, Digital Marketing, Big data, Data Analytics etc. to update themselves in new technologies and be job-ready for new challenges. Some of the partners include RainKraft-Power Your ReStart, Great Learning, Skillzo, iDreamCareer.cometc etc. There are also many partners who have curated offerings for women returning from a break like a one-year MBA program for women returnees by SPJIMR.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]