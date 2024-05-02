Fship logistics and India Post teams up to revolutionise e-commerce delivery to empower New Bharat

Fship, a tech-driven logistics platform, has partnered with India Post, India’s government-operated postal service and the backbone of the country’s communication network. This collaboration aims to benefit Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startups, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and MSMEs across India by enhancing last-mile delivery services for e-commerce products. The integration of these two entities promises to reshape the landscape of last-mile delivery.

The Indian logistics market is set to grow at 8.8% annually to reach USD 484.43 billion by 2029, while the E-commerce market is expected to hit USD 18.81 trillion by the same year, with a 15.80% CAGR. In response to these trends, Fship has embarked on a strategic collaboration with India Post aimed at empowering (D2C) businesses and addressing the escalating demand in the logistics sector. Fship’s cutting-edge technology, combined with India Post’s extensive reach, will empower eCommerce to reach every corner of India.

Ashutosh Bharti, Founder and CEO of Fship Logistics, expressed his excitement: “Our collaboration with India Post, one of the most trusted and recognized names operating the world’s largest delivery network, marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise e-commerce logistics in India. By leveraging Fship’s advanced technology and India Post’s unparalleled reach, we’re poised to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy. This partnership is a big step forward for New Bharat said Mr. Bharti.

By partnering with India Post, Fship expands its reach nationwide, including remote areas where India Post is the exclusive courier service. This collaboration ensures Fship can now serve customers across India comprehensively, tapping into previously inaccessible markets and marks a substantial advancement in India’s eCommerce sector.

Fship will seamlessly integrate its platform, offering comprehensive shipping solutions, including pick-up, and delivery services. With real-time shipment tracking and notifications, eCommerce sellers will benefit from enhanced service.Together, they aim to create economical deliveries, particularly in rural areas with less developed logistics infrastructure.