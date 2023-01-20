Gartner Identifies Top Three Priorities of Effective Chief Data & Analytics Officers

The most effective data and analytics leaders focus on creating business value, nurturing data and analytics talent, and changing culture, according to Gartner, Inc.

The role of the chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) is growing in influence as it becomes required for organisations to transform data into business value,” said Carlie Idoine, VP Analyst at Gartner. “CDAOs must deliver tangible business outcomes for their organisation and stakeholders, but they struggle to show value. Leaders need to prove how D&A can improve business processes, lead to better decisions and support digital transformation.”

To accomplish these outcomes, CDAOs must exhibit the right traits and behaviors that drive a CDAO to be effective in their role.

Gartner has identified four key areas that influence a CDAO’s level of effectiveness:

Leadership: Creating and sustaining a strong D&A function by exhibiting critical leadership behaviors such as relationship building, influencing, communication and building an engaged team.

Skills and Culture: Making data-informed decisions a habit across the enterprise – something business users do automatically as part of their workflow — by enhancing data literacy and making it simple for business users to integrate data and analytics into their workflows.

Operational Excellence: Improving the efficiency and quality of business processes through platforms and tools to enable more consistent and higher-quality execution.

Business Outcomes: Generating business value and supporting transformation by infusing D&A throughout the organisation.

“A clear trend among top-performing CDAOs is linking data and analytics to prioritized, measured business outcomes, while also forging partnerships across the business and building an engaged team,” said Idoine. “CDAOs who focus on specific business objectives show value to stakeholders locally and organisations globally and boost their overall effectiveness.”

Gartner CDAO clients can learn more about how to evaluate their own effectiveness using the Gartner CDAO Effectiveness Diagnostic, an exclusive tool that allows CDAOs to understand their effectiveness as leaders and discover their strengths and areas for improvement.

Explore the findings of the 7th annual Gartner CDO survey in the complimentary Gartner ebook How Chief Data and Analytics Officers Drive Better Outcomes: Focus on Value, Talent and Culture.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits 2023, taking place March 20-22 in Orlando, FL., April 4-6 in Tokyo, May 8-9 in Mumbai, May 22-24 in London and July 31-August 1 in Sydney. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerDA.