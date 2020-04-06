Gartner recognizes Fortinet for WAN Edge Infrastructure based on its 2020 Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Read Article

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for its Secure SD-WAN solutions. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

Fortinet established the concept of Secure SD-WAN with the introduction of integrated SD-WAN functionality into its industry-leading FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls in 2016. Since then, Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN has enhanced user experience while reducing costs and complexity for organizations of all sizes and verticals worldwide. Today, Fortinet is the undisputed leader of “Secure SD-WAN” with over 21,000 SD-WAN customers globally.

Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution was also recognized by Gartner in the latest Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, which named Fortinet a Challenger with highest ability to execute and furthest completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant.* Additionally, Fortinet received the highest score for the “Security-Sensitive WAN” use case in the November 2019 Gartner analyst research report, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”

Fortinet believes today’s announcement of its designation in the first Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure continues its momentum in the SD-WAN market. With 263 total verified ratings as of March 24, 2020 – the most reviews of all vendors – Fortinet customers of all sizes and industries have provided honest reviews, which Fortinet believes is an indication of its commitment to delivering best-of-breed SD-WAN solutions. Fortinet believes its ability to offer the broadest set of enterprise-grade use cases, such as NGFW, segmentation, IPS, and SD-WAN using a network firewall, has contributed to this distinction.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]