Genrobotics raises INR 2.5 crore in Pre Series A

Genrobotics, a Trivandrum – based robotics company has raised INR 2.5 crore in Pre Series A round from existing investors Unicorn India Ventures. Anand Mahindra, who has invested in his personal capacity, has also joined as a new investor in this round along with SEA Fund. The round has been led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Genrobotics has already been working along with the Central Ministry as well as with state governments in the mission of eradicating manual scavenging from the entire country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Smart City Mission India has recognised the Automated Manhole cleaning robot Bandicoot 2.0, within a short span of time, they have deployed Bandicoot robots across 11 states in the country and hundreds of sanitation workers went through the rehabilitation process. Soon after the implementation at Coimbatore Smart City, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested and quoted Bandicoot 2.0, as an excellent example for enabling zero human-intervention in the sewerage cleaning process.

The young startup professionals at Genrobotic got a shot in the arm when one of India’s biggest industrialist Anand Mahindra, praised their innovation and expressed interest to help them scale up.

Vimal Govind, Co-founder CEO, Genrobotics, says, “We are so happy that Bandicoot is bringing smiles to those innocent ones and we believe that our efforts brought light into the stinking realities of manual scavenging in India. It was a great moment for us when Mr. Anand Mahindra took a personal interest in favour of robotic solutions for the real crisis hidden in. Mr Mahindra has offered his full support on implementing Bandicoots in each and every corner of India for putting an end to this dehumanising activity completely and it has accelerated the process of transforming the manual scavenging to robotic scavenging.”

