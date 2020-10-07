Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Genrobotics raises INR 2.5 crore in Pre Series A

Genrobotics raises INR 2.5 crore in Pre Series A

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
Startup State
0 16
Read Article

Genrobotics, a Trivandrum – based robotics company has raised INR 2.5 crore in Pre Series A round from existing investors Unicorn India Ventures. Anand Mahindra, who has invested in his personal capacity, has also joined as a new investor in this round along with SEA Fund. The round has been led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Genrobotics has already been working along with the Central Ministry as well as with state governments in the mission of eradicating manual scavenging from the entire country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Smart City Mission India has recognised the Automated Manhole cleaning robot Bandicoot 2.0, within a short span of time, they have deployed Bandicoot robots across 11 states in the country and hundreds of sanitation workers went through the rehabilitation process. Soon after the implementation at Coimbatore Smart City, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested and quoted Bandicoot 2.0, as an excellent example for enabling zero human-intervention in the sewerage cleaning process.

The young startup professionals at Genrobotic got a shot in the arm when one of India’s biggest industrialist Anand Mahindra, praised their innovation and expressed interest to help them scale up.

Vimal Govind, Co-founder CEO, Genrobotics, says, “We are so happy that Bandicoot is bringing smiles to those innocent ones and we believe that our efforts brought light into the stinking realities of manual scavenging in India. It was a great moment for us when Mr. Anand Mahindra took a personal interest in favour of robotic solutions for the real crisis hidden in. Mr Mahindra has offered his full support on implementing Bandicoots in each and every corner of India for putting an end to this dehumanising activity completely and it has accelerated the process of transforming the manual scavenging to robotic scavenging.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

Leading the future for the connected world

The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Every company is looking at getting their employees back to work in the safest possible manner.
Know more?
close-image