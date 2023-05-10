Express Computer

Genrobotics Revolutionary Robotic Scavenger ‘Bandicoot’ launched in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh

The market leader of the robotic scavenging machine in the world, Genrobotics has announced its entry into Nava Raipur and introduced its manhole cleaning robot – Bandicoot to keep the city clean. Nava Raipur will be the first civic body in Chhattisgarh to receive these robotic machines. With this adoption, Chhattisgarh has became the 18th state in India to utilise Bandicoot robots for cleaning manholes.

Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran handed over the machine provided through the CSR funds of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Dipak Kumar Basu, ED and State Head – Madhya Pradesh, IOCL presented the keys of bandicoot to Kiran Kaushal, IAS, CEO, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, in the presence of other dignitaries as Arvind Sharma, CE, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran,  Shreyansh Dixit, Chief Manager HR and CSR – Madhya Pradesh, and Amit Khayaliya, Divisional Officer, IOCL.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram declared in the 2023-2024 Union Budget that all manholes in towns and cities in India will be transformed into Machine-holes. As a part of this initiative, Nava Raipur has received these Bandicoots to clean the manholes, bringing efficiencies and empathetic approach in the whole cleaning process. The initiative also aims to avoid accidents and other health hazards among the sanitation workers, ensuring zero human entry inside the manholes.

Bandicoot robot is equipped with advanced sensors and cameras that allow it to navigate through the narrow and confined spaces of manholes. It can remove waste and debris without the need for human intervention, reducing the risk of injury to sanitation workers and improving overall efficiency. The deployment of the Bandicoot robot in Nava Raipur is expected to serve as a model for other cities in the state to adopt similar robotic technology for their sanitation needs. Around 300 plus robots are currently working in various ULBs across the country.

At the launch function, Vimal Govind M.K, CEO, Genrobotics Innovation said, “We are excited to partner with the Nava Raipur Municipal Corporation to deploy our Bandicoot robot to clean the city’s manholes. Our innovative technology has been designed to ensure safety and efficiency, and we believe it will significantly enhance the city’s cleaning efforts.”

