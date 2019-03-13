Gray Matters Capital Goes Global with the Second Cohort, GMC Calibrator

Gray Matters Capital, a US-based impact investor with a gender lens focused on funding enterprises working to improve access to affordable quality education and employability in India, and empowering 100 million women and girls with a purposeful life through education by 2036, has today announced the names of the start-ups, which have made it to the second cohort of its GMC Calibrator Program.

The GMC Calibrator is a Digital Self-Learning to Earning Accelerator launched by Gray Matters Capital in April 2018 with an aim to make the mobile phone a device to promote ‘Self Learning to Earning’ by improving user engagement, monetization and optimization of mobile learning platforms. This is done by understanding and implementing the principles of behavioural science and data driven decision making.

Six start-ups from India and three start-ups from Kenya, Sierra Leone and Vietnam have made it to the second cohort of the program commencing with immersion days from 13th March, 2019 in Bengaluru.

The choice of the enterprises making it to the cohort is indicative of a diversification of the Accelerator Program’s focus from pure-play EdTech to also include enterprises in the skilling, livelihoods and peer-to-peer learning space.

Announcing the names of the start-ups in GMC Calibrator’s March 2019 cohort, Ragini Chaudhary, India CEO, Gray Matters Capital said, “We welcome our new cohort members to the Gray Matters Capital fold and see them align with our program mission of empowering 5 million women and girls through their digital platforms by 2020. We launched the GMC Calibrator last year to help edtech enterprises in India solve key challenges they faced related to user engagement. This year, we have taken the program global, as the same set of challenges are being faced by companies in other countries having similar demographics, mobile penetration and the need to bridge gender and learning gaps besides upskilling for jobs.”

The start-ups were selected by an panel of eminent jury members comprising NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge India Ltd; Digvijay Singh, COO, Indian Angel Network, Anirudh Khusape, COO, Jiogennext and Abhinav Mathur, Founder, Million Sparks Foundation.

