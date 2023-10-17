Hindustan Zinc Accelerates Business Processes through SAP S/4 HANA

As pioneers in the implementation of new-age, digital-first technology, Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company and India’s largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead, and Silver, has successfully migrated from the existing ECC system to advanced SAP S/4 HANA. The advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution has the power to transform operations and gain real-time insights for informed decision-making. The company also upgraded Guided Buying and Supplier Lifecycle Performance modules on SAP Ariba thus enhancing the user experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

Hindustan Zinc termed the implementation project ‘Sugam’, which in Sanskrit means ‘easy’, a representation of the agility in business processes it was propelling towards with this move. The SAP S/4 HANA transformation will provide the company with a simplified architecture with an embedded analytics layer, table structure, and in-memory processing, along with a reduction in data footprint and enhanced transaction processing speed in a real-time integration with various other business systems. These benefits will also redefine and improve processes and various functions, thus leading to faster decision-making and productivity improvement.

Speaking on the transformation, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, and Executive Director, Vedanta, said, “The implementation of SAP S/4HANA will pave the way for agile and simplified business processes, thus paving the way for faster decision-making. This move will also place Hindustan Zinc in the segment of future-ready businesses and showcase our commitment to innovation, digitalization, and technological intervention. The upgrade to Ariba Supplier Lifecycle Performance and Guided Buying modules will enhance the user experience and allow transparency for all the stakeholders.”

Sandeep Modi, CFO, Hindustan Zinc mentioned that “Project Sugam is the start of the new digital era, providing mobility and agility for transactions and self-service reporting. It will help the company retain its competitive edge in the market and create value for all internal and external stakeholders”.