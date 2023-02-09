Hitachi receives positive rating in 2023 Gartner Vendor Rating Report

Hitachi and Hitachi Vantara announced an Overall Positive rating in the Gartner Vendor Rating: Hitachi report for the second consecutive year. Assessing the technology provider’s offerings and strategic direction against its business objectives, the report helps customers understand how Hitachi is performing and delivering against its vision and strategy aligned to its IT/Digital offerings.

Headquartered in Japan, Hitachi’s workforce accounts for more than 350,000 employees operating in a wide range of markets and business sectors across over 100 countries. In April 2022, Hitachi announced the formation of Hitachi Digital to fulfill the growing digital transformation needs in social infrastructure fields such as energy, transportation, and industrial and manufacturing.

Hitachi brings a legacy in information and operational technology to its solid partner and channel programs, focusing on customer outcomes to guide organizations on their digitalization journey.

“We are extremely proud of the social and environmental heritage Hitachi was founded on and grateful to the partners and customers we work alongside as we bring the power of data to bear across industries,” said Gajen Kandiah, CEO at Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi Vantara and the greater One Hitachi network are ripe with deep IT and OT expertise that set us apart as we build innovative solutions for some of the world’s greatest challenges.”