Hitachi Vantara and Cisco unveil next-gen hybrid cloud managed services to address complexity, cost challenges

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. announced the next evolution of its partnership with Cisco, introducing an innovative suite of hybrid cloud services designed to address ongoing data management challenges faced by modern enterprises. The joint offering, Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud, is unique because it integrates automation solutions and predictive analytics to give organizations a future-proof portfolio for advanced infrastructure management, cost efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

While companies are increasingly relying on hybrid cloud environments to modernize their current infrastructure, they also face tightening budgets, rising costs, and heightened demand for innovation. A recent study indicates that these factors have pushed more than 70% of global leaders to embrace consumption-based models such as IT as a Service (ITaaS) to help them combat ongoing modernization issues – a trend that’s expected to rise. According to Gartner®, by 2028, consumption-based Storage as a Service (STaaS) will replace over 35% of enterprise storage capex, up from less than 10% in 2023.

Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud is purposefully crafted to confront these challenges head-on. By combining Hitachi Vantara’s proficiency in storage, infrastructure, managed services, and hybrid cloud management with Cisco’s expertise in networking and computing, the comprehensive offering provides a consistent experience whether used on-premises or in the cloud. Available in various levels of customization and through Hitachi Vantara’s partner ecosystem, it offers complete flexibility with a support and consumption-based model that delivers cost efficiencies through pay-per-use pricing and resilient, scalable solutions without requiring upfront investment. The diverse portfolio includes Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), STaaS, Containers as a Service (CaaS) data protection, managed operations services, professional services, and learning services, among others.

Additionally, the offering brings together several key capabilities:

HIOaaS and intersight: Hitachi Infrastructure Orchestration as a Service (HIOaaS) and Cisco Intersight® offer full observability, delivering cloud-like management for on-premises and cloud environments, enabling strong performance analytics, hybrid cloud observability, and efficient automation.

Managed services operating model: Leveraging extensive experience from numerous implementations, the managed services operating model ensures seamless operational transitions, informed decision-making, and expedited provisioning without the need for dedicated IT staff. Typically, Hitachi Managed Services has reduced customer total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30-50%.

Hitachi EverFlex consumption model: Hitachi Vantara’s elastic consumption model ensures flexible, pay-per-use solutions for hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

“According to a recent survey, nearly half of the businesses are struggling to navigate complex cloud landscapes,” said Kimberly King, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partners and Alliances, Hitachi Vantara. ”Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco Powered Hybrid Cloud is a strategic response to modern enterprise needs. Our ability to deliver both through our partners and Cisco’s network directly tackles the complexity challenge by providing strong IT operational capabilities that can be scaled based on customer data management needs. This partnership enables businesses to establish a robust data foundation today so that they are prepared for future innovation.”

Hitachi EverFlex with Cisco powered hybrid cloud delivers impactful outcomes for customers through:

Hybrid cloud acceleration: Seamlessly facilitates a hybrid cloud environment, enabling data storage and processing across diverse locations.

Efficiency through automation: Automates routine tasks, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing human errors through IaaS.

Security and compliance: Implements comprehensive security strategies and compliance measures, ensuring data encryption, access controls, and threat prevention.

“Our joint efforts with Hitachi Vantara around hybrid cloud managed services support a holistic approach to achieving customers’ business outcomes,” said Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales, Cisco. “Our combined portfolio, including Hitachi Infrastructure Orchestration as-a-Service (HIOaaS), delivers the reliability, flexibility and insights that allow the customer to be more agile in today’s dynamic business environment. And the Partner-to-Partner model taps into one of the biggest growth drivers in the industry right now by providing customers with more choice and partners with the opportunity to build offers around their competencies.”

“Hitachi Vantara and Cisco, as two giants in data infrastructure, are together able to leverage their unique strengths to deliver a comprehensive managed services offering that empowers businesses navigating the dynamic digital landscape,” said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Infrastructure Research at IDC. “These types of strategic offerings between trusted industry leaders are instrumental in effectively addressing the mounting complexities enterprises face on their hybrid cloud journeys.”

“As a long-time partner to both Hitachi Vantara and Cisco, we recognize the tremendous value this joint initiative brings to the table,” said Axel Heitmann, Director of Data Center and Networking, Computacenter. “This presents a compelling opportunity for partners and resellers, amplifying our ability to deliver customized hybrid cloud services for our customers.”