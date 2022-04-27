How high-end tech is enabling seamless functioning at LPU

What are the key technology implementations ensuring seamless functioning at LPU?

LPU is committed to technological deployment on its campus for smooth functioning. Nearly 90 per cent of the tasks undertaken in the university incorporate one or the other tool of high-end technology of present times. At LPU we have our own UMS (University Management System), a smart one-of-a-kind in-house web based award winning solution to handle all academic and administrative tasks, exposing students to a varied number of facilities just at a click. Similarly, facilities like LMS, MYCLASS, ECONNECT, OAS (Online Assessment System), OMS (online management system), etc., are available to students and faculty of the university. LPU is among the few universities in India that initiated the concept of biometrics and web-based systems for academic and non-academic functioning of students and teachers. Online mode of teaching popularly known as “MYCLASS” functioned smoothly throughout the pandemic and contributed in students’ learning and enhancing their skill sets.

How are your implementations creating an interactive and effective learning environment for students?

Challenging the status quo in education, our curriculum innovatively blends technology and content to create a fulfilling learning experience for students. Moving beyond the ‘brick and mortar’ classroom, we expose the students to ‘experience’ from around the world using online platforms, alumni networks, etc. LPU curriculum surpasses the requirements of regulatory bodies. It is benchmarked with some of the best universities of the world, but continues to retain its uniqueness and innovativeness. It is up-to-date and linked closely with employer demands making our graduates ‘best fits’. LPU curriculum lets the students master their skills. Extensive laboratory work, workshop courses, industry certifications, trainings, live projects and industry internships provide rigorous hands-on exposure to real life. While LPU offers world class opportunities, it also has its own Innovation Studio. In the Innovation Studio, LPU students have made a variety of projects ranging from solar cars to aerodynamic human powered vehicle and even racing custom made go karts.

Any innovative implementation which has helped in streamlining operations, particularly during the pandemic times?

During the pandemic, LPU introduced its own online learning mode called “MY CLASS’. With its swift and smooth accessibility, it effectively managed to reach students residing in all corners of India and the world even during the crisis. The university successfully conducted timely online examinations to ensure a systematic execution of academics for all students. LPU also offered special scholarships for students to encourage them and save their aspirations from being crushed by a pandemic.

LPU got featured in various magazines on education ranking, highlighting the inventive ways with which universities moved forward during the pandemic, including LPU’s use of technology to stay connected. During the pandemic, LPU also took many initiatives, including developing online classes, ensuring easy admission processes, and campus preparedness. During the 2021-22 placement periods, LPU outnumbered its placements and the number of offers peaked at a herculean 7200+ and counting, surpassing all the other premier institutions in the country.

Please give some information about how you enabled distance learning.

Keeping pace with the time, Lovely Professional University has launched its UGC entitled ‘LPU Online‘ programmes in 2021. The university has been entitled by the UGC to offer 12 online programmes at the Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels. Programmes are offered in complete online mode, thus providing the flexibility to learn anywhere, anytime through an exceptionally user-friendly online platform-LPU e-Connect. Following its tagline ‘Same Degree, Now Online.’, LPU Online programmes enable online students to explore different pathways and get the most out of their Degree. For unlocking their hidden potential, online students are provided mentorship and assistance to develop specific skills for better career opportunities. As available for LPU regular students, online students are also entitled to provisions like incubation, seed capital, industry associations, etc. Expert guidance is also provided for further studies in India and abroad. Various programmes available under LPU Online study mode are: Master of Business Administration, Master of Computer Applications, Master of Commerce, Master of Science (Mathematics), Master of Arts (Economics), Master of Arts (English), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Sociology), Bachelor of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts.

Our distance education is recognised by the University Grants Commission – DEB (Distance Education Bureau). LPU distance education is offering its programmes at an economical fee structure, making quality education quite affordable for all. The students of distance learning can visit university, can participate in university events, can attend all online workshops and seminars and can avail all the study material online. LPU distance education students are also provided placements inside as well as outside the university.

Which, according to you, are the new emerging technologies that will make a significant difference in how institutions are imparting education in India?

Technology has changed everything; it has brought a revolution into our lives, whether they are newly emerging or already existing technologies. With the recent disruption in the Indian education sector, institutes have been challenged to leverage technology and align education with NEP 2020’s vision of emphasising on entrepreneursip and skilling. Technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, predictive analytics, and business intelligence tools are all being taught in institutions like LPU to instill new skills to conduct, operate, and manage professional endeavours. Thus, LPU students venture on lucrative jobs and opportunities across the globe. Technology has and will continue to impact the educational system of India. It has dismantled the old traditional form of teaching and replaced it with high tech classrooms, live projects, e learning and much more we couldn’t have predicted.

Which are the new technologies LPU is looking at in the near future?

Having created a strong presence across the world, LPU, by 2025 aims to be amongst the top 200 universities in the world. LPU is spending generously on IT infrastructure while also coming up with new innovations and tying up with top companies to provide the most relevant education to our students. LPU is looking forward to incorporate new technologies into the curriculum to enhance the learning of their students. LPU is already working on new technologies as far as education is concerned, whether it is artificial learning, automation, the cloud, virtual and augmented reality, learning simulations, blockchain and what not. LPU has ensured that all courses and disciplines are designed with respective technologies as a part of the curriculum. LPU looks forward to implementing new technologies for teaching, such as Big Data, Learning Analytics, immersive learning through AR and VR, etc.

Any other significant factor you wish to highlight ?

While it is imperative for students to engage in theoretical learning, it is equally important for them to be exposed to top-notch experiential learning. An efficient industry-aligned curriculum can help young minds nurture their minds with knowledge as well as prepare for their professional lives. Apart from academics, institutions should focus on strengthening sports infrastructure to raise capable sportspersons like Neeraj Chopra who inspire many people to take on their passions. The implementation and introduction of new-age technologies help students emerge as skillful, technically aware and productive workers. Each course should incorporate relevant technologies as a part of its curriculum for experiential learning. Other co-curricular activities such as art, dance, music, drama, poetry etc. are essential to encourage holistic learning amongst students.