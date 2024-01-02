How quantum computing is transforming AI

By Rahul Nawab , Senior Vice President, Analytics Practice Lead, EXL

In a groundbreaking feat, Atom Computing has announced the world’s first quantum computer with over 1,000 qubits. While the prototype holds tremendous potential, it still faces obstacles, such as high error rates and other technical hurdles. However, this landmark achievement anticipates a new era of quantum computing. Quantum computers can potentially solve problems intractable for classical computers, such as breaking modern encryption algorithms and designing new drugs.

Quantum computing and AI are two of the most game-changing technologies of our time. And the two technologies are starting to merge in interesting ways. For example, quantum computers could be used to train AI models much faster and more efficiently than classical computers, leading to the development of more powerful and intelligent AI systems.

Quantum algorithms exhibit a natural affinity for graphics-processing units (GPUs) hardware due to their ability to efficiently handle dense mathematical operations and high-bandwidth memory requirements.

“It’s a workload which is a great fit for GPUs because AI is a great fit for GPUs. GPU computing will remain essential for many reasons throughout the lifetime of quantum,” says Timothy Costa, Nvidia Director of HPC & Quantum Computing.

Quantum principles

The key components of quantum computing include:

-Qubits are the building blocks of quantum computing that can exist in a superposition of 0 and 1, unlike classical bits, which can only be in one state at a time.

-Interference is used to manipulate the components of the superposition to arrive at a solution.

-Entanglement allows two particles to be connected and influence each other when they are physically separated.

Quantum computers can process and spot patterns in data faster than classical machines, making quantum AI/ML tools more accurate and scalable.

Challenges on the quantum road

-Qubits are sensitive to their environment. Even minor disturbances can cause them to lose their quantum properties, leading to decoherence.

-Current quantum computers fall far short of the one million qubits needed for commercial viability.

-Error correction remains a significant hurdle in quantum computing. Novel techniques and a deep exploration of quantum approaches are necessary to combat decoherence effectively.

-The development and maintenance of the highly intricate hardware required for quantum computers is costly and challenging.

-Quantum algorithms are far more intricate than their classical counterparts, necessitating original approaches to computational problems.

-Integrating classical and quantum computing is challenging. While hybrid systems enhance performance, this integration presents challenges and approximations.

Quantum AI: A New Frontier

The fusion of quantum computing and AI (QAI) will impact industries across the board. Training programs and pilot projects are already underway globally, but large-scale adoption hinges on technological advancements and industry investments. Quantum computing’s cryptography-breaking prowess could disrupt global cybersecurity and intelligence operations, influencing defense strategies and military capabilities. Nations leading in quantum development may gain advantages in information warfare, potentially shifting global power dynamics and creating economic asymmetries.

In the finance industry, quantum computers could be used to optimise portfolio allocations, and price derivatives more accurately, and improve risk management. Crédit Mutuel and IBM are working together to develop quantum computing solutions for fraud detection, while HSBC and Quantinuum are exploring ways to use quantum computing to improve cybersecurity.

In pharma, quantum computers could be used to simulate drug molecules and identify promising treatments more quickly and efficiently. Qubit Pharmaceuticals is using hybrid quantum computing to accelerate the development of drugs for cancer, inflammatory diseases, and viral infections.

Google AI has developed a quantum algorithm to simulate the electronic structure of cytochrome P450 enzymes, which are important for drug metabolism. Google AI has also developed a quantum algorithm to simulate the chemistry of sustainable alternatives to cobalt for use in lithium-ion batteries.

In a world powered by quantum computing, we could see significant advancements across multiple industries. Personalised medicine would become the norm, with treatments tailored to everyone’s genetic makeup. Investors could make lightning-fast, data-driven decisions with minimal risk and maximum return. Self-driving vehicles will soon be able to easily navigate complex city streets, making transportation safer, more efficient, and more accessible. Meanwhile, scientists are developing state-of-the-art tools to combat climate change, such as carbon capture and efficient energy production. Such technologies could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming. By harnessing the power of quantum mechanics, we could solve complex problems currently intractable, such as drug discovery and material design. The possibilities are endless.

Ethical considerations and regulation

Quantum computing’s transformative power raises ethical concerns, especially its potential misuse. Developing ethical frameworks and regulations is imperative. International agreements should regulate quantum computers’ development and usage, ensuring benefits are shared equitably. QAI poses significant security threats if misused. Robust security measures, including quantum-resistant encryption algorithms and secure communication protocols, are crucial to safeguard sensitive data.

Future trends and developments

The future promises increased investment in quantum computing and AI research, leading to new AI algorithms and applications. Quantum machine learning is emerging as a pivotal field, leveraging quantum computers’ computational power. Quantum-safe cryptography will be vital to protect data in a quantum-powered world.

The global quantum computing market is poised to experience a remarkable growth trajectory in the next five years. According to researchers, the quantum computing market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4,375 million by 2028, fueled by a CAGR of 38.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The emergence of QAI will create a surge in demand for specialised skills in quantum computing, AI, and quantum machine learning. This could lead to new job opportunities in these fields and potentially displace jobs in some industries. Education institutions must adapt to meet the growing demand for specialised skills.

Quantum AI will also spur innovation in areas like drug discovery, supply chain optimisation, and financial modeling. However, it will pose challenges related to privacy, data security, and global security.

QAI promises unparalleled technological progress while posing novel challenges. To harness the power of this ‘Next Frontier’, we must navigate these challenges, foster ethical development, and ensure that the benefits are shared equitably across the global community. The Quantum Leap is upon us, and the journey is just starting.