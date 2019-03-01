HPE enables social startups at IIIT-B to accelerate app development

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts under its Living Progress program, has deployed end-to-end wireless infrastructure from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company at the I-MACX Studios located at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

I-MACX (IOT-to-Mobility Apps for Community Excellence) is an IIIT-B Innovation Centre initiative, which supports startups in the area of social entrepreneurship focused on accelerating civic excellence through the intelligent use of emerging technologies. The startups being nurtured at the I-MACX Studios develop apps that enable the underprivileged, elderly, and students in the remote parts of the state to seamlessly access the services provided by governments and corporations.

HPE’s Aruba wireless solution deployed at the I-MACX Studios includes Aruba ClearPass for secure network access control; Aruba Airwave for network management, Aruba Mobility Master, a software-defined master controller; and Aruba Meridian, a location services mobile-app platform. Collectively, these solutions enables the I-MACX Studios to control and manage the entire wireless infrastructure through a single interface. It also offers an enhanced multi-layer (1 to 7) security, authentication and reporting capability. This has enabled every user at the I-MACX Studios access to a seamless, robust and malware-free Wi-Fi connectivity.

“As a leading technology company, we believe the pace of innovation in IT is imperative to solve some of India’s most pressing societal challenges. Additionally, the growing social entrepreneurship ecosystem in our country promises to take a disruptive approach to innovation, which can address various environmental and social governance issues. We are excited to support the startups at I-MACX Studios with a best-in-class Aruba wireless infrastructure, so they continue to concentrate on their quest to make our world a better place,” said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India.

“I-MACX Studios is an integral part of the IIIT-B Innovation Centre focused on creating an innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem that works towards digital social innovation. For such startups, seamless and secure connectivity is critical as it is a key element in the app development process. We are extremely happy with the performance of the Aruba wireless infrastructure deployed by HPE at the I-MACX Studios. The solution has not only addressed the connectivity concerns of the startups, but has also enabled them to reduce the time required from app development to deployment,” said Prof S Sadagopan, Director, IIIT-B.

