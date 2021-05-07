IBM unveils two nanometer chip technology

Read Article

IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the newly announced chip with two nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology. Semiconductors play critical roles in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

Demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency continues to rise, especially in the era of hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things. IBM’s new two nm chip technology helps advance the state of the art in the semiconductor industry, addressing this growing demand. It is projected to achieve 45 per cent higher performance or 75 per cent lower energy use, than today’s most advanced seven nm node chips.

“The IBM innovation reflected in this new two nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry. It is the product of IBM’s approach of taking on hard tech challenges and a demonstration of how breakthroughs can result from sustained investments and a collaborative Research and Development ecosystem approach,” said Darío Gil, SVP and Director, IBM Research.

