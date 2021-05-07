Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  IBM unveils two nanometer chip technology

IBM unveils two nanometer chip technology

News
By Express Computer
0 10
Read Article

IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the newly announced chip with two nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology. Semiconductors play critical roles in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

Demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency continues to rise, especially in the era of hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things. IBM’s new two nm chip technology helps advance the state of the art in the semiconductor industry, addressing this growing demand. It is projected to achieve 45 per cent higher performance or 75 per cent lower energy use, than today’s most advanced seven nm node chips.

“The IBM innovation reflected in this new two nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry. It is the product of IBM’s approach of taking on hard tech challenges and a demonstration of how breakthroughs can result from sustained investments and a collaborative Research and Development ecosystem approach,” said Darío Gil, SVP and Director, IBM Research.

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image