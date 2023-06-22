Express Computer

IDFC First Bank appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan as the Executive Director and COO

IDFC First Bank appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan as the Executive Director and COO

News
By Express Computer
Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank has been appointed as the Whole-time director, designated as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer in consequent to RBI approval and basis the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and pursuant to the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of 3 years subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank.

Madhivanan has been a part of the Bank since 2019 as is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank. He is a customer focused industry thought leader with a broad expertise across business development, operations, customer insights and technology. He is an expert in operational, technical and marketing experience across diverse industry segments such as banking, insurance, FMCG, durables and IT & ITES. He has established a track record of building new businesses, driving sustainable growth and realizing value in diverse and dynamic market situations. He has also been involved in successful business turnarounds and delivered engaging and insightful transformation in organizations.

