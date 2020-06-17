Increased focus on Data Privacy during pandemic boosts jobs in Cybersecurity in India

Read Article

Data from Indeed reveals that postings for cybersecurity-related jobs have increased by 6% from Feb – May 2020. During the same period, searches for these roles grew by 30%. Postings show the largest jump between April and May 2020. Searches saw the greatest increase between the same period.

Software development job postings, on the other hand, have increased by 13% from Feb – May 2020. During the same period, searches for these roles grew by 37%.

Millennials keen on cybersecurity-related jobs

Job seekers aged 25-29 rank the highest in terms of searches for cybersecurity-related jobs, followed by 20-24-year-olds, and 30-34-year-olds. The field sees the most interest from millennials, followed by Gen Z, who are now entering the workforce. Interest from the youth in working in these roles has been consistent, as evidenced by Indeed’s earlier report, that also indicated high levels of interest in cybersecurity-related jobs among the age group of 26 to 30-year-olds.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India, and Site Director at Indeed India said, “Against the backdrop of lockdown and an increase in the labor force continuing to work from home, companies want to create a more secure environment to guard against data breaches. As one of the emerging areas that businesses across industries are focusing on, cybersecurity-related roles see a lot of interest from millennials as well as entry-level talent.”

Average salaries for cybersecurity-related roles:

Job Title Average Annual Salary Security Specialist ₹ 8,89,265 IT Security Specialist ₹ 8,07,170 Information Security Analyst ₹ 4,59,304

