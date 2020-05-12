India Accelerator to host Demo Day W2019

Read Article

With the Indian startup sector growing from strength to strength, it is the need of the hour to create a viable platform that allows founders and entrepreneurs to develop and take their start-ups to greater heights. India Accelerator, a seed-stage sector agonistic accelerator program, in association with Startup Buddy is organizing the 4th Demo Day W2019 on Saturday, May 16, 2020. To be held in a virtual environment, the event will see 10 emerging start-ups across the sectors of Fintech, Agri-Tech, Ed-Tech, E-Sports, Media & Entertainment, Social Media, Transportation and SAAS present their winning formula in a highly-competitive environment to a host of prolific investors from across the country.

The 10 participating start-ups, over the 16-weeks of boot camp, were provided with the necessary mentorship, the network, the technology and the peripheral services (like legal, financial, etc.) along with enabling of the seed capital by India Accelerator, the only GAN partnered, mentorship-driven program in India. The upcoming online event shall see the best possible mix of online tools keeping the engagement and interaction at a high during the first-ever virtual Demo Day by India Accelerator. In a day that enables immense knowledge sharing, these high-fliers will get the chance to interact with top-tier investors, mentors, corporate strategists and like-minded people on a single platform.

Speaking about Demo Day W2019, Mona Singh, Co-Founder – India Accelerator said, “Over the past 4 months, we have prepared these budding start-ups via an intensive boot-camp program for this very day. Providing value to the industry by bringing in a host of untapped potential, we laid impetus towards supporting them to learn, ideate, create and accelerate their ideas into a viable scalable business. We truly believe that these extremely talented entrepreneurs are ready to make their mark and be able to build and grow to take their business to the next level. These companies will play a pivotal and transformative role in the Indian start-up ecosystem and we are glad to have played a vital role in shaping these bright, young minds. We look forward to this highly constructive day and wish each of the participating start-ups all the very best.”

A founder-friendly accelerator, India Accelerator aspires to create a noble ecosystem for the founders to focus, build and grow their start-ups by nurturing and mentoring them at various stages.

