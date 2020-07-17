India leads Uber map updates across 150 cities globally during lockdown

Read Article

Uber India’s Global Scaled Solutions (GSS) team based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore has led map updates across more than 150 cities across the world, factoring in road closures, new routes and Covid containment zones during the recent lockdown.

The GSS team has been at the forefront of transforming novel ideas into workable solutions in a time sensitive manner by leveraging innovative technologies. Over the past few months, the team has led more than 200 localisation projects, including in-app messages in local languages to keep riders and drivers updated about new offerings, closure of services, various earning opportunities and financial assistance for drivers. It has also improved product launches through data engineering and analytics programs and scaled quality assurance for all products and features launched globally, from India.

On the safety front, the GSS team developed a mask verification feature in the App. This new technology verifies if drivers are wearing a mask by asking them to take a selfie before they go online. In May, Uber made it globally mandatory for all riders and drivers to wear a mask or a face covering during a ride.

Leading GSS teams globally, Megha Yethadka – Director, Program Management, Tech said, “Our engineers and tech program managers across countries have been working tirelessly to address various challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. From creating new products to launching new business units quickly, the Uber tech team has been steering varied technology innovations enabling Uber to rapidly cater to the needs of cities and citizens around the world. GSS has helped accelerate these efforts from our hubs in Hyderabad and Bangalore.”

GSS runs scaled programs for multiple products and businesses including Rides, Eats, Freight, Advanced technologies and Uber for business. Eighty percent of the GSS team is based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore, consisting of more than 100 program managers, engineers, analysts and product managers, working on transforming digital assets for Uber, accelerating the product development lifecycle and enabling products and businesses to scale globally in line with its aim of building in India for the world.

