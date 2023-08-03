Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Indian OTT Platforms Witnessed a Whopping 194% Increase In Revenue From International Viewers – Razorpay’s International Payments Report

Indian OTT Platforms Witnessed a Whopping 194% Increase In Revenue From International Viewers – Razorpay’s International Payments Report

News
By Express Computer
0 0

With an intent to understand the trends and impact of international transactions on Indian businesses, Razorpay, India’s Leading Full-Stack Payments and Banking Platform for Businesses has launched the first edition of its International Payments Report. The report analyses over 10 Mn transactions processed on Razorpay’s platform in the last two years, between 1st April, 2021 and 31st July 2023, to understand how India performed on a
global scale, and boy, were we in for a treat!

The International Payments Report titled ‘From India to the World’ studied the remarkable growth in online international payments in 2022-23, with the preceding year (2021-22) serving as a benchmark. The findings clearly suggest that if 2021 saw a boom in digital payments, 2022-23 witnessed a veritable explosion. All findings in this report are based on over 10 Mn international transactions processed on the Razorpay platform between 1st April, 2021 and 31st July, 2023.

From entertaining the world with mammoth productions like RRR and KGF 2, and swaying away every one to the beats of Naatu Naatu, to India successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 with full josh, it has been a period of euphoria for India.

– While the world grooved on Naatu Naatu: India gave Hollywood a run for its money when Indian OTT platforms saw an increase of 194% in revenue from international viewers in the last two years, and a massive 361% increase in international transactions.

– Then and now, think of knowledge, and you think of India: Keeping up with its legacy, India has now successfully reimagined and reshaped classrooms for the 21st century. With over 4,450 ed tech startups in India today, Indian ed-tech businesses have bolstered the e-
learning ecosystem, witnessing 51% more sales for e-learning platforms internationally over
the last year.

– Indian weavers got the fashion world on a chokehold: Continuing to keep the world in awe of our nuanced and detailed weavesmanship, India saw a whopping 163% increase in sales for Indian fashion brands globally.

– We have embraced technology and it now powers the world: India’s trade routes witnessed a dramatic turn of events from silks to SaaS (Software As A Service). Indian SaaS (Software As A Service) companies recorded a 73% increase in their international sales, while India’s PaaS (Platform as a Service) witnessed a skyrocketed 74% growth in purchases over the last year. IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) on the other hand saw a 130% surge in spending within the same period.

– Bringing the world to see India: Amid revenge tourism witnessing a major hike, India
succeeded in positioning itself as a preferred tourist destination for global tourists. Online
travel agencies witnessed a 14x increase in international payments and a whopping 12x hike
in transactions from travelers globally.

Elaborating on the insights, Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay said, “With each passing era, India has been successful in embracing and leveraging its global identity, while showcasing its indelible impression on the international stage. From legacy brands to startups, Indian businesses have taken global audiences by storm, demonstrating resilience and an innovation-first approach. From technology, textiles, and education to entertainment and tourism, India has embraced the winds of change without compromising its essence.

These insights from the International Payments Report are a testimony to the conducive government policies and the thriving digital payments environment which has bolstered its influence across borders. As our customers trusted payments partner, Razorpay will continue to celebrate their success and the spirit of innovation in the last couple of years and help open doors for many more successes to come.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image