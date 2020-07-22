Infosys Named as Global Service Provider Partner of the Year by ServiceNow

Read Article

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been awarded the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth. The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem acknowledged the achievements of its best-in-class partners by evaluating a combination of attributes such as revenue contribution, product line expansion, skill growth, and business transformation.

Infosys offers a suite of offerings for IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management to automate, modernize and transform enterprises’ service management landscape. Equipped with an automated knowledge base, CXO dashboards, and innovative real-time service management capabilities, Infosys’ ServiceNow offerings improve user experience and minimize platform customizations to deliver greater value to its customers.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head – Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, “We are proud to be recognized by ServiceNow as the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year. This milestone highlights Infosys’ commitment and dedication to transform our clients’ service management landscape by digitizing their business workflows. By utilizing Infosys’ ServiceNow offerings, clients can achieve superior productivity savings and effi

