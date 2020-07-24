Infosys Ranked #1 in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report

Read Article

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced its #1 ranking in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 report. In the research, Infosys is positioned as an agile delivery heavyweight and an execution powerhouse supported by a well-stocked talent pool leading the charge in the competitive agile development services market.

The report highlighted Infosys’ technical expertise and the ability for innovation, evolved toolsets, and investments in localization programs to bring highly technical solutions to client engagements. Infosys’ distributed agile solution portfolio, contextualized to clients’ specific needs is helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Additionally, the research provides insights into the latest market trends of agile and DevOps, particularly how enterprises and providers are working to develop a culture that ensures true agile delivery.

Ollie O’Donoghue, Research Vice President at HFS Research said, “Infosys has been recognized by clients for its proven capability to build innovative and high-value solutions that deliver real results, giving the firm the top overall position in this study. Notably, the firm also received the highest ranking in the critical voice of the customer criteria, emphasizing Infosys’ industry leading satisfaction levels in the agile software development market.”

HFS assessed 18 global service providers on three key dimensions – voice of the customer; ability to execute; and innovation capability. The report acknowledged Infosys’ strengths along the following parameters:

· Well-stocked talent pool: Infosys has one of the largest talent pools in the agile software development market. Clients also attested to Infosys’ technical expertise, ability and highly innovative solutions that it brings to client engagements.

· Talent development: Infosys has shown a strong track record of investing in its talent through organization-wide training initiatives and development efforts supported by the Wingspan platform.

· Evolved toolsets: Infosys, along with its in-depth experience and exposure in the space, leverages a powerful set of accelerators, including evolved testing automation to deliver optimal business results.

· Localisation: Infosys has invested heavily in localization programs to bolster client relationships with an emphasis on building onshore and nearshore delivery capabilities.

Ravi Kumar S, President at Infosys, said, “As enterprises grapple with a rapidly evolving landscape, achieving resilience and agility are the top priorities for organizations across industries. Infosys is well positioned to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey, leveraging new ways of working with agile and DevSecOps. This #1 ranking is a testament to our thought leadership, capabilities and the effectiveness of our strategy to drive business outcomes for them.”





