Infosys Set To Acquire Cloud Consultancy firm Simplus

Read Article

Global tech giant Infosys has announced that it will be acquiring US-based Simplus, a Salesforce partner, for $250 million. The fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-2020 will see the closing of this acquisition which is subject to customary closing conditions. This deal is of $200 million with considerations for any contingencies suggesting payment for the acquisition of shares that are subject to closing adjustments.

Simplus is best known for its cloud consulting, change management, training and data integration services it does for Salesforce. Mainly owned by founders, key employees and other investors, Salesforce has a minority stake in Simplus. The company recorded a revenue of $67.1 million in the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020.

In a statement, Infosys said that this acquisition, when coupled with Fluido acquisition, would further elevate Infosys’ position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.

By bringing in Salesforce expertise, knowledge of the industry and huge clientele across industries, Infosys would be at the advantage of delving more into its next-generation digital services and consulting.

Simplus already has offices across North America, Sydney, London, Melbourne, and Manila, where there is a large delivery center.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]