Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Intra-State Bookings Resumed By redBus In Karnataka

Intra-State Bookings Resumed By redBus In Karnataka

300+ cities and towns in Karnataka will now be connected daily with 850+ private buses

News
By Express Computer
0 45
Read Article

redBus, India’s leading online bus ticketing platform announces resumption of the services of 50+ private bus operators on its platform in Karnataka, thus opening up around 2200+ intra-state routes connecting cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Belgaum, Udupi and Dharwad.

The resumption of intra-state bus travel will effectively end the long and anxious wait for thousands of travellers who were looking to travel during the past few months amidst the lockdown. About 850+ private buses will now ply on these routes with a daily capacity of 18000+ seats, expecting a high demand for travel to big cities as thousands of people hope to return to work at the earliest.

n order to help travellers tide over the confusion of opening up of specific bus routes, redBus recently introduced the concept of pre-registration on its platform. This helps users to keep track of the opening up of their desired bus routes by giving some basic information such as phone number and email id along with the route. The users are then subsequently notified when the buses become available on redBus on their desired routes. As of 7th June, around 5 lakh customers across India had already availed the pre-registration feature.

redBus has also launched, ‘Safety+’, a unique certification for bus operators who meet the highest standards of safety and sanitisation. The redBus ticketing platform indicates operators with this certification with a Safety+ tag next to the bus listing, enabling users to opt for such operators or buses.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.