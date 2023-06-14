Jidoka Technologies named among the winners of the Cohort 7 of the Maruti Suzuki MAIL Program

Jidoka Technologies, a leader in automated cognitive inspection for the manufacturing industry, announced it is one of the 5 winners of Cohort 7 of the Maruti Suzuki MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) Program for startups that was held recently.

Driven by Maruti Suzuki, India’s No. 1 Automobile Brand, and powered by the most prominent Indo-Japanese seed fund and co-creation center, GHV Accelerator, MAIL is an initiative to find technology-driven, innovative, and cutting-edge digital solutions in the mobility and automobile space, which are futuristic and customer-oriented.

With the objective of democratising technology-based innovation, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s MAIL program transforms innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions by leveraging technology-based innovations. The MAIL Program was initiated in 2019, and the company has made consistent efforts to strengthen innovation in the areas of mobility and automobile solutions. MAIL has successfully engaged with 42 startups across 7 cohorts and has effectively enabled 22 POCs and onboarded 10 startups as business partners to date.

Commenting on the achievement, Sekar Udayamurthy, CEO and Co-founder, of Jidoka Technologies, said, “On behalf of Jidoka Technologies I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Maruti Suzuki for selecting us as one of the winners of Cohort 7 of the MAIL Program. It was indeed an amazing learning experience to be part of one of the best-run programs. While we continue to work with component manufacturers and assemblers, we are now working with India’s largest OEM as well. We look forward to an ongoing engagement and going-to-market together to deliver customised solutions and create maximum value for customers.”

Sekar Udayamurthy further added, “This recognition would not have been possible without the support of the amazing Jidoka team which thrives on constant innovation.”

Jidoka’s QC solutions deliver complete automation of visual inspection, which is a very subjective process. They automate the process of visual quality while increasing consistency and accuracy at high speed, by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Deep Learning algorithms, advanced image augmentation techniques, and edge computing are some of the technologies used in Jidoka solutions for high-speed decision-making on complex problems.

The solutions deliver immense benefits to manufacturers as they are able to digitize the inspection process and leverage the analytics to improve it further. On the quality front, Jidoka’s software improves the defect detection rate by 10% to 15% while also bringing down the false positives by as much as 30% to 40%. The solutions also perform inspection in real-time and eliminate the checking process which otherwise can act as a bottleneck in the supply chain.

Maruti Suzuki MAIL program focuses on the growth trajectory of tech startups with digital innovations, by extending a common platform to evaluate their potential in the startup ecosystem and providing them with the necessary support and guidance, to accelerate their growth.