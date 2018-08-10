KeyPoint Technologies appoints Roman Sofianos as Director, to drive localization overseas

KeyPoint Technologies, today, announced the appointment of Roman Sofianos as Director to drive business development for the localization division. In this capacity, Roman will be responsible for driving KeyPoint’s localization business and growth strategy globally.

Roman has over two decades of experience in the translation and technology space. Prior to joining KeyPoint, he was the Strategic Accounts Director for enterprise solutions at TransPerfect. During his localization career, he has had the opportunity to lead relationships with global accounts such as Cisco, SAP and Juniper Networks.

Speaking on the appointment, Nutan Chokkareddy, CEO KeyPoint Technologies said, “We are delighted to have a veteran like Roman join the team. Roman has a proven leadership record, having successfully led international localization businesses. Given his in-depth industry experience, he is sure to play a pivotal role in expanding KeyPoint’s presence overseas.”

“I am very happy to join the KeyPoint family of companies. The breadth of experience across the team is impressive and extensive. The expansion of the operations in North America will continue to facilitate the global growth of KPT Localization’s product and services, said Roman Sofianos .”