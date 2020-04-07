Koch Industries completes acquisition of Infor

Read Article

Koch Industries, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining portion of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, has been a key component of Koch’s technological transformation. Koch companies have made more than $26 billion in technology-related investments in the past six years, transforming a global portfolio of businesses spanning multiple industries. In addition to being an investor since 2017, Koch has been a key customer, implementing Infor solutions across its businesses in areas like enterprise resource planning, human resources, supply chain, asset management and finance.

The acquisition brings new key capabilities to Koch to accelerate digital transformation, while providing Infor with resources and industry knowledge to continue growing its expertise in mission critical software for industries like manufacturing, retail and distribution, among others. Additionally, Infor’s industry-leading Healthcare Operations Platform and Interoperability Solutions extend Koch’s involvement in healthcare, where Koch companies are already engaged in connected device manufacturing, medical product purification, and hospital supplies.

Infor is now a standalone subsidiary of Koch Industries, and continues to operate under the company’s current management team from its headquarters in New York City. The acquisition positions Infor as one of the most well-capitalized companies in technology. Infor has invested approximately $4 billion in product design and development to deliver industry-specific CloudSuites that solve the most challenging operational issues for over 68,000 customers around the globe.

“Joining Koch Industries is an exciting new chapter in Infor’s history,” said Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor. “It allows us to take a long-term approach, focused on developing industry-specific solutions that help customers modernize and drive immediate, tangible impact.”

“It’s been clear from day one that Infor’s unique approach and innovative team are truly bringing value to the market,” said Jim Hannan, Executive Vice President and CEO of Enterprises for Koch Industries. “We want to thank Golden Gate Capital for such a productive partnership and welcome Infor’s 17,000 global employees to Koch Industries.”

“We are proud to have founded and grown Infor into an industry leader over the past 18 years,” said David Dominik, Co-Founder of Golden Gate Capital. Golden Gate Capital Managing Director Rishi Chandna added, “We have enjoyed our partnership with management and Koch Industries, and wish the Infor team well in the company’s next era of growth.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Rothschild, Inc. and Citigroup Global Market, Inc. served as financial advisors to Koch, and Jones Day served as legal advisor to Koch. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse served as financial advisors to Golden Gate Capital, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Nob Hill Law Group, P.C. served as legal advisors to Golden Gate Capital.

