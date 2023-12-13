Express Computer

Kyndryl and HIAL Empower Ladakh’s Youth with Entrepreneurial Skills

News
Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced a collaboration with the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) to empower Ladakhi youth with real-world entrepreneurship skills that can solve region-specific problems and support sustainability goals.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility outreach Kyndryl will support the “HILLs Fellowship in Integrated Mountain Development”, HIAL’s flagship program. The commitment involves sponsoring students enrolled in the program as well as providing career guidance. Kyndryl’s volunteers will also support the students with tech and non-tech assistance as required.

Residents of Ladakh and other Himalayan mountain regions need customized learning approaches and skills to overcome the unique social and environmental challenges native to their environment. The 11-month immersive program bridges this skills-gap by focusing on hands-on practical learning that builds expertise in specific topics such as environmental studies, sustainable entrepreneurship, responsible tourism, and eco-responsive architecture to help students become social entrepreneurs.

“HIAL’s reputation for building frugal innovation projects is something that impressed me, and we are excited to work closely with them. This engagement will empower Ladakhi youth with the skills, insights, and training to become social entrepreneurs for their region. The values and vision of HIAL and the HILLS Fellowship align with our focus areas of corporate social responsibility – future-forward education, inclusive economy, and climate action,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

“By investing in the education and development of Himalayan youth, Kyndryl is building a skilled and innovative workforce that can contribute to India’s economic growth. This program will empower these young people to harness their potential and be drivers of sustainable development. Many of our graduates embark on their successful ventures, becoming social entrepreneurs that employ others in their communities,” said Sonam Wangchuk, Founding Director of HIAL.

“Our curriculum differs from the traditional system in its focus on innovation, creativity and practical learning. We aim to create a young workforce capable of intelligent problem-solving, sustainable living and independent thought. With support from Kyndryl, we aim to make these education courses more accessible to the local student population.” said Gitanjali J B, Co-Founder, CEO and Dean, HIAL.

