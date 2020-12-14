Learning app Learnflix sees exponential growth in Tier 2 and 3 cities

Read Article

With the unprecedented success of its home learning app – Learnflix, S. Chand and Co., India’s oldest and largest textbook and education content company has announced the entry of Learnflix in the B2C segment, offering their application to students and parents directly.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated e-learning adoption across the education space. According to a study by KPMG, India’s online education market is set to grow to $1.96 billion with over 9.6 million users by 2021. The current and expected growth has encouraged the India’s oldest and largest textbook and education content company S.Chand and Co. to expand its business model to B2C along with existing B2B model.

Growing penetration of internet and smartphones and the pandemic induced disruption in schools is resulting in accelerated demand for online learning in Tier 3 and 4 towns. They are now expected to contribute around 75%, up from current 45% of the total market for online learning. Learnflix aims to deepen reach among students in these towns (Tier 3 and 4) where it is difficult for parents and students to afford digital education due to technical glitches and high costs of apps. S.Chand intends to fill this digital divide that has been deepened by the Covid-19 crisis.

The growth of Learnflix App across geographies in India has been due to the simplicity of access, quality content and an affordable subscription price. Learnflix has decided to offer their app at the same price to students directly, as that was offered to schools, i.e. INR 2000 per student for the full year, which is almost ten times more affordable than other available learning apps in the market. Coupled with cost effective course books that come with the S. Chand pedigree, students can also have a free trial version of the application to evaluate and make up their mind.

Learnflix is currently being used in 600+ towns and cities across 86 Countries. In India, it is being used in 250+ towns. Countries like Oman, United Arab Emirates, United States, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Kuwait, Netherlands etc are also using the app for their students. It offers Math and Science classes for 6 to 10 graders, based on the CBSE syllabus, while also being of use to students of other state boards. With features like anytime-anywhere learning (including engaging animated videos, quizzes, revision notes and summaries), sample papers, unlimited practice tests with varied difficulty levels, and personalised learning ranging from remedial to advanced lessons, with easy access to all its resources after subscription.

Speaking on the expansion of its digital arm, Himanshu Gupta, Managing Director, S. Chand and Co. said “Learnflix was scheduled for a B2C launch in 2021 but seeing that schools may not open soon, we have fast forwarded its launch. Not only are we encouraged by the tremendous response to the Learnflix app, but the pandemic has also revealed a massive opportunity to address parents and students in Tier 3 and 4 cities of India where the need for an effective and affordable home learning app is the greatest. We are looking to double Learnflix app downloads over next one year where majority of our users would be coming from these towns, pushing up their contribution to over 50% of our total user base.”

