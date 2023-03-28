Lenovo India launches channel partner app- Earn with Lenovo

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has launched an industry-first initiative, Earn with Lenovo (EWL) app for its channel partners, across all cities in India.

This initiative is a step forward for the industry, as Lenovo helps future-proof its channel partners’ business through technology. Earn With Lenovo app (EWL) enables a large number of small and large channel partners across India to engage with Lenovo directly on multiple aspects as they buy and sell Lenovo products.

Partners can upload their sales/purchases of Lenovo products and get incentives directly from Lenovo.

This app is not just about enabling higher margins for partners. It also provides rich information to partners through product training presentations and videos. This enhanced reward structure and new business opportunities allow channel partners to earn incentives as they do business with Lenovo.

Retail partners and distributors can earn attractive commissions through ‘Earn with Lenovo’, every time they buy/sell a Lenovo product. Lenovo is also motivating retail partners to go beyond selling devices, by providing bundled offerings like Lenovo services and product accessories. This includes solutions like Extended Warranty, Accidental Damage Protection (ADP), which have been the most preferred add-ons for customers. Partners have a unique opportunity to increase their earnings per customer by selling such solutions along with a PC.

This is an industry-first facility offered by Lenovo, and it already has more than 3,300 partners registered since January 2023 and has the potential to get 10,000+ partner registrations in the next 6 months.

Lenovo continues to pioneer the use of technology for driving business growth and ensuring channel partners in India are equal partners in this growth. EWL is another program by the company, launched after similar technology led initiatives like OMO (Omnichannel model), price parity portal (PPP) and retail point of sale software like Heartbeat.

Subodh Deshpande, Director – Consumer Channel, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we deliver smarter technology with cutting-edge products and solutions for our customers. We’re committed to investing in growing all channels and offering programs like ‘Earn with Lenovo’ that will help our partners increase their earning potential and drive deeper, more profitable business models. This app also provides rich content to partners on our latest products and technology for them to train their staff and also use as selling aids. We believe our ‘partner first’ approach will strengthen our partners to make our devices and solutions more accessible, ultimately benefiting our customers.”

Lenovo India’s presence is now spanned across 825 cities and towns in India, with around 9000 channel partners.