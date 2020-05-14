LIVE NOW: Express Computer Virtual Conclave, CX Exchange in unprecedented times

Read Article

The impact of the coronavirus has been huge, and has forced organizations to fundamentally rethink the way their business operates. With lakhs of people affected — the impact of the coronavirus has been deadly. In the process, this black swan event has completely altered our way of thinking and has forced organizations to bring about a change in the way they function.

To understand how the leaders are responding in these times of crisis, Express Computer is conducting a ‘Virtual Event’ (LIVE Now) where the focus would be on how CIOs, CMOs are responding to this crisis. The focus will be on sharing best practices and using technology to maximize business opportunities and mitigate risks.

The key industry speakers include:

Parvez Mulla, COO, HDFC Life

The Future of Customer Experience

Ravi Santhanam CMO, HDFC Bank

How will Customer behaviour and experience change post COVID-19

Bishwanath Ghosh, CIO – Enterprise and Corporate Functions, Mahindra & Mahindra

Preparing for Tomorrow: A CIO Perspective

Nitin Agarwal, Group CIO, Edelweiss Group

Lessons from Covid-19 and the Road Ahead

Joining us in this virtual seminar will be our guest speakers, Glenn McGrath (one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time) and Ms Sushmita Sen, who has confirmed to be a motivational speaker.

