L&T Technology Services earns recognition as John Deere partner-level Supplier

L&T Technology Services earns recognition as John Deere partner-level Supplier

L&T Technology Services Limited has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for the fourth time in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. India-headquartered LTTS has been selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

LTTS is a provider of multiple services to John Deere, including engineering services spanning areas like digital, product simulation, embedded software development & validation, mechanical design, cost management and analysis.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services said, “We are honored to receive the Partner-level recognition for the fourth time from John Deere. Our technology-led, long-standing expertise in product innovation has helped strengthen our relations with an industry leader like John Deere. This recognition is an example of our commitment to provide the best-in-class solutions and exceed expectations of our global customers.”

