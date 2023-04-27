ManageEngine launches MSSP edition of its Cloud-hosted SIEM Solution

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the launch of the MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) edition of its cloud-based Security information and event management (SIEM) solution – Log360 Cloud. The solution will be showcased at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 24-27, 2023.

According to a recent ManageEngine study, organizations are currently facing a shortage of cybersecurity staff. With budgeting constraints and the current economic situation, addressing security challenges and moving to a higher security maturity level is difficult for enterprises. Furthermore, organizations are finding that the overall cost of deploying and managing security solutions, including SIEM solutions, is higher than the price of managed security services. Due to these factors, more and more enterprises are looking to MSSPs for their security needs.

However, MSSPs also face specific business challenges, such as managing the security of their clients without compromising on data segregation, optimizing resource utilization and maintenance costs to increase their profit margins.

“The MSSP market is set for expansion, but MSSPs have to assure their clients that data segregation and security are ensured continually. This requires additional investments in the appropriate technology, hardware, and personnel, reducing the profit margins of MSSPs,” saidManikandan Thangaraj, Vice President of ManageEngine.

The MSSP Edition of Log360 Cloud is designed to address the unique business challenges of MSSPs and thereby drive up their profit margins.

“Leveraging the advantages of cloud deployment, MSSPs can ensure data segregation and security with no additional effort. Log360 Cloud also offers multi-tenancy; RBACs in addition to security analytics; and incident management and threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) features, making it the perfect fit to address the requirements of MSSPs,” said Thangaraj.

Log360 Cloud’s MSSP Edition offers the following capabilities: