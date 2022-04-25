MAXHUB plans to enable 50,000 smart classrooms in the next two years in India

MAXHUB, an interactive and collaborative solution brand, enabled numerous Smart classrooms across schools and traditional universities in India in the last one quarter. With its Interactive Flat Panels and Video Conferencing products, the company is instilling a highly disruptive smart teaching and learning experience in the Indian schooling system. The company plans to enable 50,000 Smart Classrooms in the next two years in India.

Part of the global CVTE group which has grown exceptionally well over the last year, MAXHUB has been setting new benchmarks in the Indian market. MAXHUB’s flagship products facilitate a better understanding of concepts via audio-visual experiences in the classroom.

MAXHUB’s plan is to remodel the education sector. It wants to turn the traditional mode of teaching and learning into smart and advanced infrastructure. MAXHUB has successfully powered smart classrooms in over 7000+ educational institutions including conglomerates like IIM, IIT, Narayana Group, and many more with its range of interactive flat panels and audio-visual products.

Commenting on the same, Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India and SAARC Region said, “We are one of the key industry leaders who are constantly working towards disrupting traditional schooling infrastructure with our AI-enabled products and solutions. Through these solutions, teaching and learning will undergo a great transformation. The pandemic has provided schools with the much-required impetus to achieve true digital transformation by riding on emerging technologies such as remote learning, smart classrooms, AI curriculum, etc. We are looking forward to providing the country with more cutting-edge technology in the education sector.”