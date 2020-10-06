Medulance Healthcare Collaborates with MyGate

Read Article

Medulance Healthcare, a comprehensive end-to-end emergency response service provider, has announced its partnership with MyGate, a security and community management app. The partnership will empower millions of MyGate users in 8 major cities with easy access to medical emergency transportation. The initiative will connect over 14 lakhs residential flats in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Lucknow via a single emergency helpline number powered by Medulance.

Amidst the pandemic, Medulance launched Medualert, a solution to cater to the emergency needs of residents of a society or employees of the organisations and their family members via a dedicated helpline number. MyGate users can avail of Medulance services via a dedicated Medualert Emergency Helpline Number set up exclusively for them. Leveraging the proprietary emergency management technology, Medualert assures 100 percent call answer, first-aid in the call within 30-45 seconds of a call being made, dispatching the ambulance within 3 minutes of the call, and providing a total response time of under 25 minutes.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Pranav Bajaj, Founder of Medulance, said, “We are glad to announce our collaboration with MyGate. Their commitment towards the health of their users is exemplary and partnership with them allows us to assist millions of residential flats on their platform. With the rising demand for digitised ambulances, we are constantly working towards making an integrated healthcare ecosystem to assist as many lives as possible without any delay. We have built technology-driven infrastructure and placed our 5000+ ambulances network strategically to cater to MyGate’s ever-increasing number of societies in these 8 cities.”

Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder and COO, MyGate, said, “Our highest goal is ensuring the security of the millions of families on MyGate, and this naturally extends to the accessibility of emergency services. We are glad to collaborate with Medulance to bring a direct helpline and best-in-class response times in these times of need.”

