MeitY’s Electropreneur Park shortlists 8 ESDM startups

Electropreneur Park begins season six with eight budding electronic hardware start-ups for its pre-incubation, incubation and visual acceleration programs. To promote ingenious manufacturing in Electronics System Development and Maintenance in the electronic eco-system of India, Electropreneur Park will run this program for one and a half year. The startups shortlisted this year includes:

AIGROEDGE: Developing AI-powered intelligent farming kit with Intelligent Analytics Platform and Expert System

Arista Vault: Developing next-gen high tech intelligent secured products to make people’s life safe, easy and peaceful

Pill Pal: IOT based pills storing and dispensing products for patients and hospitals

Designers Charrette: Portable device to store insulin in low temperature with IOT based dosage management and analytics

Electric Fuel: Creating battery swapping stations with EV charging and advanced battery management

Eath.in: Creating a pocket sized AI device to analyse milk health

Motor Invertor: Developing a low cost invertor for inductive load

E2EM: Developing portable E-Moped

The incubated startups will be offered strategic mentoring by industry stalwarts from pool of 30 leaders from companies like Murata, NXP, Global Foundaries, Cadence and highly successful entrepreneurs. Access to design support from various supporting organizations like Infineon, STMicroelecronics, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Intel, NXP, etc. Electropreneur Park is providing a robust technology focused sustainable infrastructure, allowing for advanced R&D, innovation and designing. The start-ups will receive funding assistance through government support, industry connect and through member base of IESA, STPI and University of Delhi.

Electropreneur Park made an investment over INR 2 crore in setting up the incubation lab for helping the start-ups. While entrepreneurs and start-up enthusiasts in India burst with new ideas, most of them face a major setback in setting a proper infrastructure and office space.

Sanjeev Chopra, CEO, Electropreneur Park, said, “The startups have been provided access to the state of the art lab set up by Electropreneur Park, equipped with the latest technology with access to free office space, legal and IP support. They will be part of various national and international industry events which will help them network with industry leaders and potential customers to help build a strong network and wider visibility”.

He added, “The electronics industry is one of the fastest growing in the country. Growing at fast paced rate, the industry indicates that it is one of the major contributors to the Indian economy. By focusing on incubating and nurturing start-ups in the electronic eco-system, we envision to open avenues for job opportunities in the country, push for production, demand and consumption of electronic products in the domestic market which will further help in the economic development.”

“Developing high-quality electronic products at affordable prices will not only help in inclusive adoption and deployment but will also further help in improving productivity, efficiency and ease of operations in other sectors. We are thus approaching towards a holistic growth and development for the Indian economy,” he said.

Electropreneur Park has been successfully contributing to the ESDM growth story of India and has led to the inception of 33 start-ups, 20 new products, around 20 patents in the last three years of operation. With over 70 per cent of graduated startups in revenue phase the success stories so far led to a total revenue generation by startups of over INR 25 crore and a valuation of INR 120 crore; .

Electropreneur Park provides a unique opportunity to companies in the ESDM sector to view India as their next destination in order to cater to import as well as export demands. The electronic market in India is anticipated to reach $ 400 bn by 2025. The demand is fueled by a variety of drivers which includes a high growth rate of the economy and emergence of a vast domestic market catering to the gen-next. This provides a huge opportunity for India to become an Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) hub to meet its domestic requirements as their next destination in order to cater to import as well as export demands.

