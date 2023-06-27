MongoDB announces the General Availability of MongoDB Relational Migrator

MongoDB announced the general availability of MongoDB Relational Migrator, a new tool that simplifies application migration and transformation—from legacy relational to modern document-based data models—providing organizations a streamlined way to improve operational efficiency and get more out of their data. Data is the foundation of every application with a large portion of it still residing in legacy relational databases where it can’t easily support emerging applications that leverage new technologies using a fully managed, multi-cloud developer data platform with best-in-class security, resilience, and performance. Already in use by tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers around the world, MongoDB Atlas’s flexible document model and scale-out capabilities are helping customers build modern applications that leverage the latest technologies, empowering them to reimagine business operations and end-user experiences. Now, with MongoDB Relational Migrator, more organizations across all industries can quickly, easily, cost-effectively, and with little-to-no risk migrate from legacy databases and embrace the future.

Organizations today have a clear imperative—modernize legacy applications to prepare their businesses for the future. New technologies like generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are another wave in a series of innovations over the past few decades that are opening up new possibilities for what’s possible with software and data for business operations and end-user experiences. Organizations of all sizes want to be able to make use of new technologies to transform their businesses. However, many companies remain locked-in to legacy relational databases in the backend of their applications, limiting their ability to adapt and modernize. These legacy databases are rigid, unadaptable, and difficult to use for supporting modern applications because of the complexity involved in mapping relationships between data when application requirements inevitably change. Additionally, because legacy databases were designed for an era before the advent of cloud computing, it is difficult to scale these databases without incurring significant costs. As a result, incorporating new technologies, quickly adapting to dynamic market changes, or continuously inventing new experiences for end-users are out of reach. For these reasons, customers are increasingly looking to migrate to a more flexible and scalable document-based data model that is easier to use and adapt. However, there is often considerable time, cost, and risk associated with these migrations because they require highly specialized tooling and knowledge to assess existing applications and prepare data for migration. Even then, the migration process can result in data loss, application downtime, and a migrated application that does not function as intended. Together, these challenges often prevent even the most well-funded and technologically savvy organizations from being able to cost-effectively migrate and modernize their applications so they can be ready for the future.

With MongoDB Relational Migrator, customers can migrate and modernize legacy applications without the time, cost, and risk typically associated with these projects—making it significantly faster and easier to optimize business operations and inspire developer innovation. MongoDB Relational Migrator analyzes legacy databases, automatically generates new data schema and code, and then executes a seamless migration to MongoDB Atlas with no downtime required. Customers can quickly get started by simply connecting MongoDB Relational Migrator to their existing application database (e.g., Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL) for assessment. After analyzing the application data, MongoDB Relational Migrator suggests a new data schema, transforms and migrates data to MongoDB Atlas with the ability to run continuous sync jobs for zero-downtime migrations, and generates optimized code for working with data in the new, modernized application. Customers can then run the modernized application in a testing environment to ensure it is operating as intended before deploying it to production. Using MongoDB Relational Migrator, organizations of all shapes and sizes can eliminate the barriers and heavy lifting associated with migrating and modernizing applications to ensure they are better equipped to build the next generation of highly engaging, mission-critical applications.

“Customers often tell us it’s crucial that they modernize their legacy applications so they can quickly build new end-user experiences that take advantage of game-changing technologies and ship new features at high velocity. But they also say that it’s too risky, expensive, and time consuming, or that they just don’t know how to get started,” said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer at MongoDB. “With MongoDB Relational Migrator, customers can now realize the full potential of software, data, and new technologies like generative AI by migrating and modernizing their legacy applications with a seamless, zero-downtime migration experience and without the heavy lifting. It’s now easier than ever to modernize applications and create innovative end-user experiences at the speed and scale that modern applications require with MongoDB Atlas.”

Customers that want a tailored modernization experience can work with MongoDB Professional Services and MongoDB Ecosystem Partners (e.g., Accenture, Capgemini, Globant, and Tech Mahindra) to unlock what’s possible with the next generation of software and data.

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. “Together, Accenture and MongoDB provide unparalleled expertise to help customers modernize their environments and adopt a cloud-first approach throughout their organizations. Our partnership helps enterprises unlock value from data by modernizing and building new applications faster,” said Stephen Meyer, Associate Director, Cloud First Software Engineering, NoSQL Lead at Accenture. “Along with Accenture’s own capabilities and solutions, the release of MongoDB Relational Migrator will enable customers to accelerate their modernization strategies.”

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. “Capgemini’s collaboration with MongoDB has been a stepping stone to enhance strong migration offerings and modernizing legacy systems. This has enabled customers to reap the benefits of new technology and helped them build the next generation of applications,” said Prasad Bakshi, Global Head of the Database Migration Practice at Capgemini. “Coupled with Capgemini’s proprietary Data Convert & Compare (DCC) accelerator, MongoDB Relational Migrator will enable us to provide unique database migration as-a-service capabilities to our customers. We’re excited to be able to accelerate the modernization journey for organizations of all shapes and sizes.”

Globant is a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions. “By leveraging MongoDB, our customers have seen immense benefits including accelerated development, transformation, cost savings and legacy modernization,” said Nicolás Ávila, Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. “We are seeing more and more customers leverage MongoDB’s Relational Migrator to migrate from traditional, relational databases to MongoDB Atlas with no downtime, making it a seamless and efficient solution. We look forward to using MongoDB tools to build more unique, modern digital experiences for our customers that help them reinvent their industries and outpace their competition.”

Nationwide is the world’s largest building society as well as one of the largest savings providers and a top-three provider of mortgages in the UK. “Recently, I had the chance to employ MongoDB’s Relational Migrator and I was genuinely amazed by its outstanding performance,” said Peter Madeley, Senior Software Engineer at Nationwide Building Society. “The user interface of the tool is intuitively designed and the entity relationship diagrams proved to be invaluable in offering a detailed visual representation of my data structures. This migrator not only streamlines the transition from relational data to a document model, but it also ensures data integrity and offers a high degree of adaptability.”

Founded in 2016, Powerledger develops software solutions for the tracking, tracing, and trading of renewable energy. “We needed to demonstrate our platform’s ability to ingest a much higher volume of data and cater to the one billion users we aim to serve in the future, which required a level of scalability and flexibility that our previous relational database couldn’t offer,” said Dr. Vivek Bhandari, CTO at Powerledger. “Migrating an entire database is a pretty bold and risky endeavor. Our main priorities—and challenges—were to do a complete data platform migration, as well as add in scalability and flexibility without disrupting the platform or hindering data security. Amazingly, using MongoDB Relational Migrator, we didn’t experience any disruption or downtime.”

Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions. “The partnership with MongoDB helps unlock the full potential of data, data transformation, migration, and data consistency,” said Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer at Tech Mahindra. “Tech Mahindra and MongoDB, together, will navigate the vast sea of information, harness its power, and chart a course towards industry-wide transformation journeys. Our enterprise customers can hugely benefit from this tool by leveraging its readily available migration interfaces, which in turn will help them quickly onboard the required data interfaces onto the target platform.”