NASSCOM announces the year’s EMERGE 50 Awards for India’s emerging software products companies

Read Article

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has today announced the winners of Emerge 50 2020, a marathon search for India’s most innovative and emerging software product companies.

Emerge 50 Awards is India’s most prestigious & prominent awards in the Software Product Industry, with the mission to find and recognize the most innovative software product companies who would be the future trendsetters of Techade from India.​ Characterized by a mixture of burgeoning success stories and promising start-ups, this year’s edition saw over 700+ submissions which were then screened and scrutinized on various parameters and evaluation criteria, such as product excellence, market excellence, business excellence, vertical excellence and technology excellence.

With Zinnov as knowledge partner, this year the award categories are aligned to reflect & capture the current business transformational areas; the nomination categories were – FinTech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics & Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware & devices, Strategic sector & Cybersecurity.

Expressing her thoughts at the award ceremony, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “Indian product industry is gradually becoming an innovation partner of enterprises embracing digital transformation in recent years. Companies and startups have shown tremendous resilience during the current pandemic and is in the midst of pivoting to newer business avenues, supported by a range of government initiatives. Deep technology is no longer something brewing out of an R&D facility, but a tangible, exciting prospect, enriching lives and enhancing the country’s innovation potential. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 edition of Emerge 50 Awards.

The top 10 winners of this year’s Emerge 50 includes, RBJ Technologies Private Limited (Foyr Neo), Khatabook, Increff (IRIS/IRISx), Devnagri, Shifu Orboot (PlayShifu), RFPIO Inc, Yulu, Cloudenablers, Inc. (DBA CoreStack), Tutle Shell Technologies Private Limited (Dozee), and PandoCorp Pvt Ltd.

Beside joining the exclusive club of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, these winners will get access to NASSCOM CXOs and business connect meetings; worldwide recognition for innovative excellence​​, industrywide exposure; opportunity to participate in trade delegations; and mentoring sessions from successful entrepreneurs & industry leaders​​.

NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards have grown exponentially since its inception in 2009. The awards have been successful in identifying the right pool of companies that have continuously matured since the time of winning. A recent analysis of these companies has confirmed that out of 525 unique winners, 395+ are still active & 85+ companies have made successful exits. These leagues of companies have raised a total of $2.6 Billion equity funding post winning the awards. The league has so far witnessed the emergence of three unicorns – Druva,Freshworks & Razorpay & has about five in making namely Innovacer, Vedantu, Uniphore, Capillary, Whatfix.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]