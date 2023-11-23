NeevCloud Launches the Country’s First Made in India AI SuperCloud

NeevCloud, has announced the launch of the country’s first AI SuperCloud. The company aims to make India self-reliant on AI and Supercomputing and help users in resolving India’s core challenges by deploying AI cloud infrastructure including 40,000 GPUs and storage worth $1.5 billion by 2026.

MeitY’s India AI 2023 report expects AI to add USD 967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and $450-500 billion by 2025 accounting for 10% of the $5 trillion GDP target by 2027. MSMEs are expected to be the major contributors to the growth in India however there are challenges in terms of affordability, billing, transparency, and personalised support.

NeevCloud aims to solve these challenges and democratise access to AI and supercomputing for all enterprises, startups by introducing ‘AI Supercomputing as a Service’ model and providing the world’s lowest prices for Cloud GPUs at $1.69/hour reducing costs by up to 50%. It can enable companies to leverage Generative AI and deploy Large Language Models (LLM) across various use cases capable of solving India’s unique challenges.

About the launch, Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, NeevCloud, said, “At NeevCloud, we envision a future where India not only leads but empowers the world with innovative technology. Our mission is to democratise AI cloud computing, making it accessible to all enterprises and startups across India, and fostering the growth of Made in India AI. Our AI SuperCloud stands as a testament to Indian innovation, and we believe our journey has the potential to power not only our nation, but users across the world who need cutting-edge but affordable cloud solutions to power their AI and ML workloads. Our aim is to create next-generation cloud infrastructure in India that will fuel the vision of making India into a $5 trillion economy.”

According to IDC, India’s public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, and NeevCloud aims to secure a 25% market share.

“The growth of AI and Generative AI applications and high-performance cloud computing is adding to the increasing demand for data centres in India that can support these workloads. The data centre industry is evolving to provide specialised solutions to meet these demands driven by AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Rearchitecting the data centre industry to meet these needs can lead to better optimisation and value creation in the data centre industry,” said Rachit Mohan, APAC Lead, Data Centre Leasing & India Lead, Data Centre Transactions, JLL.

Unlocking opportunities with NeevCloud

NeevCloud began its journey by solving a fundamental issue plaguing the data centre industry when it came to AI and HPC workloads. Existing data centre infrastructures are inefficient at handling demanding workloads of AI, ML, and HPC projects, which can consume up to a staggering 80KwH of power, starkly contrasting the typical 10-20KwH of power used for regular workloads. This power-intensive environment leads to excessive heat generation, causing operational complications, and rising operating costs.

To tackle this problem, NeevCloud created an entirely indigenous patented solution: Varuna, a groundbreaking liquid immersion cooling system. Varuna’s technology efficiently addresses high rack density heat concerns by submerging servers in a coolant, resulting in a remarkable reduction of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from 1.5 to 1.05, achieving exceptional sustainability. This not only resolved the heat issue but also had a cascading effect, reducing cooling costs by an astounding 90% and overall expenses by a significant 50%.

NeevCloud can also enable confidential machine learning by creating SuperClusters that directly allocate to the BFSI, automotive, and healthcare organisations. It has the potential to assist businesses of all scales, research institutions, and diverse industries in advancing their AI strategies.

NeevCloud aims to solve fundamental customer problems in India related to accessibility, environmental impact, support, self-reliance, and fostering innovation in cloud and AI technologies within the Indian market. It can help companies accelerate the development of high-performance computing use cases of AI/ML like fraud detection, algorithmic trading and risk modelling in the financial services industry, high-resolution medical imaging, genomics and sequencing, and drug discovery in the healthcare industry. In the automotive industry, it can facilitate the development of autonomous driving, design and manufacturing, and predictive maintenance.

Made in India, made for the world

NeevCloud isn’t just redefining India’s technological landscape; it’s reshaping the future. With results delivered at 10x speed which is possible with NeevCloud’s AI SuperCloud and a 50% cost reduction, the lowest in the world for Cloud GPUs. NeevCloud leverages Tier IV data centres and also focuses on reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, it sets itself apart with round-the-clock personalised human support, transparent billing practices, and a robust arsenal of enterprise-grade hardware.

Leading the charge for sustainability

NeevCloud remains committed to sustainability and helping clients meet their ESG goals. It operates its data centres using clean energy and striving towards clean and carbon-neutral operations. NeevCloud aims to set up data centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Noida and plans to achieve 100% clean energy across all of them.