Nippon Paint India launches its e-commerce platform with the Momento DIY range

Read Article

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), a leading paint manufacturer today announced the launch of its e-commerce platform. To start with, the Momento DIY range will be available on the company’s new e-commerce platform. The Momento DIY range comprises the Momento Designer finish wall paints, and DIY wall-painting tools. This move will optimize Nippon Paint India’s supply chain, which has been only brick and mortar until now. Presently, delivery is available in Chennai and Bengaluru.

By purchasing the Momento DIY range, customers can now choose their desired wall paints and DIY painting tools online, within the comfort of their homes. The DIY tools include brushes, rollers, masking sheets, paint gloves and aprons.

The Momento DIY range will cater to artistic individuals and families who are keen on a creative outlet, thanks to its easy-to-apply and environment-friendly, designer-finish paint. In today’s world where DIY projects are the norm and many are opting to invest in home-improvement, the DIY product range is expected to target a more creative audience which is open to embracing digital interior design solutions.

Emphasizing the need for this move in the current market, Mr. Mahesh S. Anand, President (Decorative Paint), Nippon Paint India commented, “Nippon Paint has always been a disrupter when it comes to introducing unique paints, and painting concepts for customers. By introducing the e-commerce platform, we will cater to the burgeoning Home DIY segment. The Momento DIY range was conceptualized keeping in mind the demands of the millennial customer who wants to indulge in DIY painting expeditions, amidst the work-from-home culture. We are also certain that this platform will address the safety concerns of the customers who can have their DIY paint and tools delivered at their homes.”

Nippon Paint e-commerce site – https://shop.nipponpaint.co.in/

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]