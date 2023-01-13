Express Computer

NTT collaborates with U.S. Government Public-Private Cybersecurity Initiative JCDC

NTT Corporation (NTT) announces its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further strengthen the U.S. government focus on cybersecurity and boost resilience internationally.

Established by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2021, JCDC is a leader in integrated public-private sector cyber defense planning, cybersecurity information fusion, and dissemination of cyber defense guidance to reduce risk to critical infrastructure and National Critical Functions. The collaboration between NTT and the JCDC allows NTT to harness its collective global expertise and resources, which will help better protect critical information networks and enable the member organizations to respond more effectively to cyber incidents. Likewise, NTT will benefit from information received from other JCDC members.

“Based on our existing collaborative and trusted relationship with CISA and the U.S. government, we are honored to join the JCDC bringing a unique perspective from Asia and sharing NTT’s global experience and deep expertise in leadership and security,” said Akira Shimada, NTT’s President & CEO. “While the global cybersecurity environment will remain uncertain for the foreseeable future, collaboration among cybersecurity industry leaders and government leaders is needed not only in the U.S. but also internationally to protect against cyberattacks that threaten the critical infrastructure systems upon which our daily lives depend.”

NTT will continue to solve social issues by fully utilizing its various management resources and capabilities, including Research and Development (R&D), Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure, and personnel. The company will also collaborate with its partners to promote digital transformation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for resolving social issues.

