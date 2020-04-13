Only 0.2% Of The IT Sector Is Thriving By ‘Working From Home’, Why?

Most people would have assumed that the IT workforce would be thriving during this lockdown. The assumption is made on the basis that remote working is not a new concept to IT as their work just needs a laptop and an internet connection. With so many tools developed for communicating such as Slack, Lark, Microsoft Skype and the recently caught in controversy, Zoom, work from home should have been easy for IT companies!

However, reports suggest otherwise. Only 0.2% of the IT workforce is productively working from home. The other 99.8% has proved to be rather incapable of managing work from home since their productivity attributes are low as per a study conducted through SCIKEY Talent Commerce Marketplace by a MindMatch assessment. The study saw a participation of 10,000 job-seekers from the IT sector.

What did the study reveal?

The astounding figure of 99.8 percent of employees have been lacking at least one of these qualities:

Resistance to learning and exploring (95%)

Lack of practical communication skills (65%)

Lack of planning and execution (71%)

Every individual is different, it is natural their motivation would be different. Finding an employee’s potential and knowing what motivation will work for them is a great habit every leader should have, especially when working from home. The study suggests that companies should at personalities to boost productivity in their employees.

Another observation made by the study said that around 16.97% of their employees are driven by challenge and hence they should be given challenging tasks without too much intervention. On the instructions front, the study revealed that 17% of employees lookout for instructions and need their goals clearly defined to perform better.

The other 40.42% are driven by logic. They have questions and want to know the purpose of the task and how it would help. To get them working efficiently from home, their doubts must be attended to.

Does a lack of social interaction affect employees?

As per the study, 12.7% of the employees are actually affected due to the work from home model since they depend on social interactions. Work may not be difficult but staying without socialising is proving to be a challenge for them. Some people work best if they have face to face conversations rather than virtual ones.

How can these employees boost their productivity?

While working from home can be challenging even for the IT sector, there is always a way out. The suggestions made by the study could be very helpful if used correctly. You can find other creative and simple ways to achieve this too. Check out our article below.

